NuScale said that the partnership with MillenniTEK would advance the fabrication of boron-oxide pellets for NuScale’s passive emergency core cooling system.

The company said the partnership marks an important milestone, signifying a significant step in its push toward commercialization.

It also said that the development highlights its focus on safety, engineering standards, and strengthening its supply chain and manufacturing capabilities.

Despite the announcement, SMR stock declined, and retail sentiment dipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours.

Shares of NuScale Power Corp. (SMR) declined 0.65% at close and continued to fall in the overnight session late Tuesday, even after the company announced a fresh partnership with MillenniTEK, an advanced nuclear materials manufacturer, for a first-of-a-kind nuclear safety component.

The company said that the partnership would advance the fabrication of boron-oxide pellets for NuScale’s passive emergency core cooling system (ECCS).

NuScale’s Step Towards Commercialization

The pre-revenue company said the partnership marks an important milestone as it signifies a significant step toward commercialization, advancing specialized components and manufacturing processes needed to support deployment of its U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission-approved small modular reactor technology.

The company said that it also highlights its focus on safety, engineering standards, and strengthening its supply chain and manufacturing capabilities. When the Emergency Core Cooling System is activated, the pellets are designed to dissolve into the reactor coolant, helping regulate and maintain core reactivity at safe levels without requiring operator intervention.

“By working with experienced advanced nuclear manufacturers like MillenniTEK, we are progressing the production-ready processes needed to support our first customer deployments and bring NuScale’s technology – the only SMR with NRC approval – to market,” John Hopkins, NuScale’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said.

SMR Stock: Retail Stance

Despite the seemingly positive announcement, retail sentiment around SMR stock dipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours even as message volumes surged 200% in the same time.

One user said, “$SMR I took the money with the lumps.”

Another user said, “$SMR hopefully all the down has been done premarket cause were opening at the zone we need to hold. Macro is not cooperating to breakout… we’ll need something from the company or sector wake up for hope.”

SMR stock is down more than 43% so far in 2026.

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