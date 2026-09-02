Investors are considering higher losses, unchanged guidance, and possible growth from major business partnerships.

Rezolve AI CEO Daniel Wagner said partnerships with Microsoft, Google, TCS and Tech Mahindra are helping ramp up global distribution.

Rezolve Ai’s stock recorded its worst day in January on Tuesday.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained bullish, with traders expecting more major partnership announcements soon.

Rezolve AI (RZLV) stock is on track for its worst week since June, despite first-half (1H) 2026 revenue jumping 21 times from a year ago. Retail traders remain bullish, expecting the strong growth and tech partnerships to drive further gains.

Rezolve AI edged 0.4% lower overnight, ahead of Wednesday, after clocking its worst day since January in the regular session. The stock has plummeted over 19% so far this week.

Rezolve AI’s Global Distribution Strategy

Speaking during the 1H earnings call, Rezolve AI CEO Daniel Wagner pointed to major technology and consulting partnerships as a key driver of the company's growth strategy.

The CEO highlighted Rezolve's expanding technology portfolio, which combines agentic commerce with customer engagement, loyalty and payment capabilities. The company believes these tools can help businesses adopt AI-driven systems across retail and commerce operations.

“First, we have built an increasingly powerful suite of agentic commerce, customer engagement, loyalty and payments capabilities. Second, Microsoft, Google, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra provide Rezolve with global routes to market, enterprise deployment and infrastructure adoption. Third, the proprietary data intelligence transaction and payment infrastructure beneath our products can increasingly be licensed independently, creating a potentially much larger long-term opportunity for Rezolve.”

“So this is all just starting to ramp up because these partners are enormous and we're indiscernible relatively. And we're starting to see the fruits of those relationships land here in 2026. We have other partners that we will be announcing soon of impressive size.”

Rezolve AI’s Financial Performance

Rezolve AI posted $130.78 million in H1 fiscal 2026 revenue, nearly 21 times higher, but its net loss widened to $139,480 from $57,800, highlighting the contrast between explosive top-line growth and rising losses.

However, Rezolve maintained its $360 million 2026 revenue outlook and reaffirmed its goal of reaching at least $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by year-end.

What RZLV Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ the previous day.

A user said, “I have no clue why the negative reaction to the earnings? Sure margins dropped, but that is short term, core margins are at 90% (which is far more important) They assured the 360m guidance and said specifically it will be hit with "organic growth"! That's huge, means the acquisition strategy is creating more value than the cost to acquire! They also said there is more to come which will address the economic impact of the Google partnership.”

Another user said, “keep in mind that this earnings report ended on June 30. So we have two months that we don’t know what went on or how much money was taken in or what kind of deals were made during July and August.”

A Third user echoed optimism, saying, “More partnership announcements are coming very soon. Screaming bullish !!!”

RZLV stock declined 7% year-to-date.

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