Citi revised the target on Adobe to $301 ahead of its Q3 results, implying an upside of more than 5% from its last close.

The firm said it sees an "achievable set-up" for Adobe into the fiscal Q3 earnings report, with potential for a beat and a guidance raise.

Over the weekend, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on Adobe to $285 from $230 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares as part of its fiscal Q3 earnings preview.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post revenue of $6.70 billion, an increase of nearly 12%, and EPS of $6.09.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) received a price target hike from Citi analyst Tyler Radke to $301 from $228 and a ‘Neutral’ rating ahead of its third-quarter (Q3) results expected on Sept. 10.

The revised target implies an upside of more than 5% from its last close.

The firm said it sees an "achievable set-up" for Adobe in the fiscal Q3 earnings report, with potential for a beat and a guidance raise. However, the analyst said that Adobe has greater estimated risk into fiscal 2027.

What Are Other Analysts Saying?

Over the weekend, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on Adobe to $285 from $230 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares as part of its fiscal Q3 earnings preview.

Jefferies expects results to be in line with expectations, given Adobe's focus on user acquisition and engagement versus monetization. It expects the company to reiterate its fiscal 2026 annual recurring revenue outlook.

As per Koyfin data, ADBE shares have a 12-month price target of $274.37, implying a downside potential of about 4%. Of the 40 analysts covering the stock, 12 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the shares, 23 have a ‘Hold’ rating and five have a ‘Sell’ or lower rating.

What Is Wall Street Expecting From ADBE In Q3?

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post revenue of $6.70 billion, an increase of nearly 12% compared to $5.99 billion posted in the previous comparable quarter.

Earnings per share are expected to come in at $6.09, compared to $5.31 in Q3 of 2025.

Adobe expects fiscal year 2026 revenue to reach between $26.5 billion and $26.6 billion, with EPS projected at $17.90 to $18.00.

ADBE Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ADBE stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

One user said, “$ADBE Undervalued + 10th September good numbers are expected.”

Another user said, “$ADBE Easy 350+ after ER. If they announce a new CEO, we will see 400+.”

ADBE stock is down more than 14% in 2026.

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