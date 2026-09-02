Alexandra P. Renner, Chief Product Officer at Oklo, has sold 1,930 Class A shares worth approximately $74,110 on Sept. 1.

The company’s shares are nearing its 52-week lows, even as insiders offload the stock amid its declines.

The company’s shares are also trading nearly 78% below their yearly highs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKLO dropped from ‘bullish’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours.

Shares of Oklo Inc. (OKLO) were down about 0.5% in the overnight session late Tuesday, putting it on track for a fourth consecutive week of declines.

The company’s shares are nearing its 52-week lows, even as insiders offload the stock amid its declines.

Insider Sells Shares Worth $74K

Alexandra P. Renner, Chief Product Officer at Oklo, has sold 1,930 Class A shares worth approximately $74,110 through Fidelity Brokerage Services on Sept. 1. The shares were acquired through restricted-stock vesting on Aug. 31 as compensation.

Renner has also sold Oklo shares in recent months, including 501 shares for $30,282 in June, 1,195 shares for $49,688 in July and 557 shares for $22,152 in August, according to the filing.

The filing characterizes the transaction as a “sell to cover” arrangement to satisfy tax-withholding obligations.

OKLO Stock Nears 52-Week Lows

OKLO shares have been on the downtrend in recent weeks, with shares last closing at $38.53, nearing its 52-week low of $36.61 that it hit on July 29.

The company’s shares are now trading nearly 78% down from its yearly highs.

OKLO Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKLO dropped from ‘bullish’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours, while the ticker was among the top trending on the platform at the time of writing.

One bearish user said, “$OKLO 52 week lows on deck!!!!!!!!! This week will be the week guys!!!!!!! Get out of your long and go SHORT!!!”

Another user said, “$OKLO going a lot lower tomorrow.”

A third user said, “$OKLO going under $30.” Shares of the company were trading at $38.33 at the time of writing.

OKLO stock is down more than 50% so far in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<