CEO Daniel Wagner said Rezolve expects to announce additional infrastructure licensing agreements “imminently.”

Rezolve’s first-half AI revenue climbed to $130.78 million, nearly 21 times the $6.3 million reported a year earlier.

However, the company’s net loss widened to $139,478, more than double the $57,800 loss from a year earlier.

Rezolve maintained its approximately $360 million FY2026 revenue guidance and target of at least $500 million in ARR by year-end.

Rezolve AI (RZLV) shares plummeted in morning trade on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence software company reported a wider net loss for the first half of 2026, even as CEO Daniel M. Wagner said the company has more infrastructure licensing deals in the pipeline following its partnership with Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

Wagner said Rezolve expects to announce additional agreements “imminently” and described Google as “the beginning of this opportunity, not its conclusion.” He also pointed to partnerships with Microsoft (MSFT), Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra as potential routes to a broader base of enterprise customers.

RZLV stock fell nearly 20% in morning trade, hitting lows last seen in July and on track to record its biggest single-day drop in nearly nine months.

RZLV stock’s single-day gains over the last 12 months. | Source: Koyfin

MSFT, GOOGL Will Create ‘Global Routes’

Rezolve reported revenue for the first half (H1) of fiscal 2026 at $130.78 million, nearly 21 times higher than the year-ago period. However, the company also posted a net loss of $139,480, more than double the $57,800 loss reported a year earlier.

“H1 proves that Rezolve can execute,” Wagner stated. “We are also scaling differently. We are not building this business one customer and one salesperson at a time.”

He added that Microsoft, Google, TCS and Tech Mahindra would “provide Rezolve with global routes to enterprise customers, combining our technology with their marketplaces, sales relationships and deployment capabilities.”

Google selected Rezolve’s proprietary distributed database to power indexing and data pipelines inside Google Cloud’s Web3 infrastructure last month. The deal puts Rezolve’s database engine behind roughly 100 terabytes of historical blockchain data across 10 major networks.

Rezolve Maintains $360M Revenue Guidance

Despite the wider loss, Rezolve maintained its approximately $360 million fiscal 2026 revenue guidance and reiterated its target of at least $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the end of the year.

“With the seasonally strongest retail period ahead of us, we remain confident in our approximately $360 million FY2026 revenue guidance and our target of at least $500 million of ARR as we exit the year,” Wagner said.

How Is Retail Feeling About RZLV Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Retail traders on the platform looked beyond the initial Google deal to the potential scale of Rezolve’s relationship with the technology giant.

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RZLV stock has fallen nearly 13% year-to-date after Tuesday’s tumble, and is down almost 40% in the last 12 months.

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