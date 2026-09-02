In an interview with CNBC, Desai said MongoDB delivered a “very clean beat” and “very strong quarter,” with total revenue growth accelerating to 30.5%.

Desai defended Atlas’ 29% growth, noting that the business has maintained that growth rate for five consecutive quarters while continuing to add significant revenue.

Desai said the key question for investors is when Atlas growth will accelerate, adding that “it’s not if, it’s just when.”

The CEO said an Atlas growth inflection “could be just a few quarters away,” though he cautioned that MongoDB does not know the exact timing.

MongoDB (MDB) CEO Chirantan “CJ” Desai said on Tuesday that he was “surprised” and “disappointed” by the stock’s sharp post-earnings decline, explaining that the company delivered a strong quarter and raised its outlook despite investor concerns about Atlas growth.

MDB stock plummeted more than 12% in pre-market trading and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the company trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, while chatter increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels.

“We had a solid quarter and we beat our guidance handily,” Desai said in an interview with CNBC, adding that the company also raised its full-year Atlas outlook by 300 basis points.

MongoDB Q2 Recap

MongoDB reported 30.5% total revenue growth in the quarter, marking its first return to growth above 30% in nearly three years. Operating margin grew 24%, while its Atlas cloud database business increased 29%.

MongoDB expects to reach a $3 billion revenue run rate, with the top end of its guidance calling for 23% revenue growth and a 21% operating margin.

The company’s flagship Atlas business has now delivered 29% growth for five consecutive quarters, raising concerns that the business has reached a growth ceiling.

The CEO pushed back on that view, saying the current pace remains strong while pointing to artificial intelligence as a potential catalyst for a bigger acceleration.

AI Could Drive Atlas Growth Inflection

“From my standpoint, it’s not if, it’s just when,” Desai said, referring to an eventual Atlas growth inflection.

He added that the inflection “could be just a few quarters away,” although he stopped short of providing a precise timeline.

The catalyst, according to the CEO, is the transition of enterprise AI projects from experimentation to production. As companies deploy AI-powered applications at scale, MongoDB expects greater data consumption to translate into higher Atlas usage.

“As AI becomes more streamlined and in large enterprises, when they use MongoDB and it drives our consumption for customer-facing applications … when that becomes that scale, you will see that inflection occur,” he said.

MongoDB Expands Beyond Traditional Database Role

Desai stated that the company is also positioning itself beyond its traditional database roots. MongoDB has added capabilities including search, vector search and embeddings and now describes itself as a “real-time intelligent data platform” company.

“AI is a data problem, not a model problem,” the CEO said, positioning MongoDB as an infrastructure layer for AI applications.

He pointed to continued demand from AI-native companies and large enterprises across banking, insurance, healthcare, airlines and the public sector.

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