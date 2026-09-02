FuelCell’s third-quarter revenue fell 29% to $33 million, well below Wall Street’s estimates of $38.8 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

The company attributed the revenue decline mainly to fewer module deliveries to customers in Korea and weaker power generation revenue.

FuelCell posted a loss of $0.64 per share, missing the consensus estimates of $0.41 per share loss.

The company said its fiscal 2026 sales pipeline has grown to roughly 10 gigawatts.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) CEO Jason Few is betting that surging electricity demand from artificial intelligence and data centers will provide a long-term growth opportunity for the company.

FCEL stock fell 8% in early trading following disappointing third-quarter results, hitting its lowest level since June.

CEO Says FuelCell Is Set To Benefit From Long-Term AI Data Center Tailwinds

CEO Jason Few kept a bullish tone on FuelCell’s commercial pipeline and manufacturing expansion. FuelCell is looking to capitalize on the rapid buildout of AI data centers as technology companies seek reliable electricity sources.

“Demand for electricity is accelerating, driven by AI, data centers, and the broader electrification of the economy. With a growing commercial pipeline, expanding manufacturing capacity, and differentiated technology, we believe FuelCell Energy is well positioned to capitalize on these long-term market tailwinds,” he said.

FCEL’s Third Straight Quarterly Revenue Miss

FCEL’s third-quarter (Q3) revenue fell 29% to $33 million, well below Wall Street’s estimates of $38.8 million, according to Fiscal.ai. This marked a third straight quarterly revenue miss.

FuelCell posted a loss of $0.64 per share, and while it was narrower than last year’s loss of $3.78 per share, it missed the consensus estimates of a $0.41 per share loss. FuelCell’s gross loss also widened sharply to $24.5 million from $5.1 million a year earlier, an increase of about 377%.

The company attributed the revenue decline mainly to fewer module deliveries to customers in Korea and weaker power generation revenue, including downtime at its 7.4 MW Groton Project in Connecticut.

In July, the company raised about $245.5 million through a public stock offering, with the proceeds earmarked partly for expanding its manufacturing capacity.

The company said its fiscal 2026 sales pipeline has grown to roughly 10 gigawatts, while committed backlog increased 4.1% year over year to $1.3 billion as of July 31, 2026.

Retail Remains Positive On Pipeline

Despite the slump, retail sentiment surrounding FECL on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid a 117% increase in message volumes.

One user said Q3 numbers suggest that the company is “absorbing the costs of scaling.”

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Another user believes the fourth quarter will be strong and that next year will be “fantastic,” given the company’s pipeline and backlog.

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The stock has seen a strong buying interest so far in 2026, gaining 102%.

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