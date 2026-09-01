Take-Two stock fell as GTA VI excitement cooled, but retail investors remain bullish.

Take-Two shares dropped 7% Monday as investors took profits after Friday’s gain following the new GTA VI Extended Look.

BofA praised the gameplay but said it may not have a major impact on the stock.

A Stocktwits poll showed 60% of voters were buying the dip.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) started the week lower, with the stock sliding 7% as last week’s Grand Theft Auto VI-fueled rally cooled. Bank of America does not believe the promotional push will alter the investment case for Take-Two, while retail investors appear to take the opposite view and buy the dip.

Take-Two Shares Retreat After GTA VI Rally

Take-Two Interactive Software stock fell 7% on Monday as investors took some profits following the company’s 1% rise on Friday tied to the latest look at “Grand Theft Auto VI.” The pullback comes as both investors and analysts assess whether the highly anticipated title can deliver another major catalyst for the video game publisher.

Bank of America viewed the newly released footage favorably after Netflix (NFLX) presented the official gameplay video on Aug. 27. The firm described what it saw as impressive, but argued that the presentation alone is unlikely to change the market’s view of Take-Two.

BofA said investors already knew many of the details, and earlier leaks had taken away some of the excitement. The firm expects investors to focus more on “GTA Online,” which could be key to driving player engagement and revenue for Take-Two.

Despite the cautious tone, BofA maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Take-Two and kept its $368 price target, implying a 67% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

Take-Two Interactive Retail Investors Buy the Dip

Take-Two stock's decline has not appeared to scare away retail traders, with most voters signaling they view the pullback as an opportunity rather than a warning.

A Stocktwits poll of Take-Two investors showed 60% choosing to buy the stock after its latest decline. Another 9% said they planned to keep their existing positions, while 19% preferred to avoid the stock altogether. The remaining 12% said they were staying on the sidelines, highlighting a clear split between bullish dip buyers and more cautious traders.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “if you think this isnt going to 300 350 for a game that has been in development for 20 years your foolish.”

Another user said, “Video games are addictive ... better to buy before everyone is hooked!”

TTWO stock has declined over 14% year-to-date.

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