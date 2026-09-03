AeroVironment will deliver dozens of Locust X3 systems under the Army’s E-HEL program to strengthen counter-drone defenses.

The contract marks the first-ever production award for directed energy systems in U.S. history.

AVAV will deliver dozens of 30-kilowatt Locust X3 laser weapon systems over the next few years.

Locust successfully passed testing at White Sands Missile Range, demonstrating its ability to safely take down drones.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) has won a $464.8 million contract from the U.S. Army Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Fires (PAE Fires) program office for its Enduring-High Energy Laser (E-HEL) program. The award marks the first-ever production contract for directed energy systems in U.S. history, moving laser weapon systems from the prototype stage into production, AVAV said in a statement.

At the time of writing on Wednesday, AVAV stock was trading 0.25% higher after-hours after having ended the regular session nearly 1% higher.

AeroVironment To Deliver Locust X3 Systems

Under the Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), AeroVironment will deliver dozens of Locust X3 laser weapon systems over the next few years. The systems will support the Army’s multi-year fielding requirements and strengthen its layered air defense against Group 1-3 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

The Locust X3 is a 30-kilowatt, platform-agnostic system that can be integrated with different military platforms. It will be used with the Army’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), with palletized configurations also available. AeroVironment is also assessing the potential to integrate the system with an Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).

The company will also provide system support and training as part of the program.

From Prototype To Production

The E-HEL program builds on the Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser (AMP-HEL) prototypes currently in use. The contract follows successful testing of Locust at White Sands Missile Range, where it demonstrated it could be used safely and effectively to take down drones. The testing also helped secure a DOW–FAA agreement clearing the system for domestic use.

AeroVironment’s production ramp-up will be supported by a $30 million investment in its Albuquerque, New Mexico facility announced in March 2026.

AVAV Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AVAV remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘normal’ during the same period.

AVAV stock has lost over 42% year-to-date.

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