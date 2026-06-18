Amazon is in discussions to sell its custom-made Trainium artificial intelligence chips directly to external corporate data centers.

Amazon is exploring the direct sale of its proprietary Trainium AI accelerator chips and full server racks to third-party clients, moving beyond its traditional model of offering them exclusively through AWS cloud infrastructure.

Peter DeSantis, Amazon's senior executive overseeing AI operations, confirmed the ongoing talks with potential partners.

Prominent tech entities like OpenAI, Anthropic and Uber already utilize Trainium technology.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) share price gained nearly 3% on Thursday as reports suggested the company is in discussions to sell its custom-made artificial intelligence chips directly to other companies for use in their independent data centers, signaling a major expansion of its hardware strategy to compete with market leader Nvidia Corp (NVDA).

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The preliminary talks, as reported by Bloomberg, involve Amazon’s proprietary AI accelerator chip line, known as Trainium. While Amazon has historically kept its in-house silicon restricted to customers renting computing power through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform, this pivot would allow external organizations to operate the hardware within their own facilities.

Peter DeSantis, the Amazon senior executive overseeing the company's AI operations, confirmed the initiative to Bloomberg on Thursday. While DeSantis declined to name the specific companies involved in the discussions, he said that the move is a response to a shifting technological landscape.

"We believe AI infrastructure is evolving rapidly," DeSantis said. "We are always looking for ways to serve more customers."

Amazon Making A Play For Nvidia's Customer Base?

In his April letter to shareholders, CEO Andy Jassy noted that it was "entirely possible" the e-commerce and cloud giant would begin selling full server racks equipped with Trainium chips to third-party clients.

The strategy aims to undercut Nvidia's stronghold on the lucrative AI semiconductor market by offering a more cost-effective alternative for training and deploying massive artificial intelligence models, as per a Bloomberg report.

Major tech players, including OpenAI, Anthropic and Uber Technologies Inc., already run workloads on Trainium chips through AWS cloud instances. As of April, Trainium-backed projects had secured more than $225 billion in committed future revenue for Amazon.

The broader cloud sector, including rivals like Google and Microsoft, has similarly accelerated internal chip development to reduce a costly reliance on Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs). However, Amazon's move to commercialize its silicon as standalone hardware represents a distinct escalation in how cloud hyperscalers compete with traditional chipmakers.

AMZN Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

One user highlighted the need to see adoption and sale first to be bullish on the news.

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AMZN stock has gained about 5% year-to-date.

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