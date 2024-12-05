Pushpa 2 Premiere in Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's fan dies, child critical after stampede at screening

A woman died and her son is critically injured in a stampede at the Hyderabad premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident occurred as fans rushed to see actor Allu Arjun, highlighting the dangers of uncontrolled crowds at such events.

article_image1
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 8:41 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 8:46 AM IST

A tragic incident unfolded during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad, claiming the life of a woman and leaving her young son in critical condition.  Late Wednesday night, when actor Allu Arjun arrived to meet fans at Sandhya Theatre, RTC Crossroads, mayhem broke out.

Revathi, a 39-year-old victim from Dilsukhnagar, went to the screening with her husband Bhaskar, their younger kid, and her son. Around 10:30 p.m., Revathi and her family were leaving the theater when the rush broke out. Fans reportedly rushed into the theater, shoving past others departing in their haste to see Allu Arjun.

article_image2

Revathi and her kid were taken to a local hospital after police officers and onlookers attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on them right away. After being moved to a super-speciality hospital, the boy's condition is still quite serious. Regretfully, Revathi passed away from her wounds. For a postmortem assessment, her body was sent to Gandhi Hospital

article_image3

Witnesses stated that as word got out about Allu Arjun's presence at the location, things got out of hand. There was chaos as fans tried to approach the celebrity as a huge crowd formed. Revathi and her kid were trampled in the chaos, despite the police, who were already on the scene, using a gentle lathi charge to break up the gathering.

article_image4

To control the gathering, authorities roped off the area, shut down the theater's gates, and requested further help. 

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule is released worldwide on Thursday, December 5. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles and is the sequel to the 2021 film. The film is released in India in over 21,000 screens and has minted Rs 100 crore in advance bookings for its opening day.

