Asianet News IMPACT: Immediate medical check-up for all children after abuse reports at Child Welfare Council

In response to abuse allegations reported by Asianet News, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has decided to carry out urgent medical examinations and counseling for all children under its care. Surprise inspections will be conducted regularly by a monitoring committee.

Asianet News IMPACT: Immediate medical check-up for all children after abuse reports at Child Welfare Council anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 8:47 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A decision has been made to conduct immediate medical examinations for all children under the care of the State Council for Child Welfare. The District Child Welfare Committee will request the DMO today to deploy a special medical team for this purpose. The decision comes in the wake of a report aired by Asianet News yesterday, which highlighted the abuse of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who sustained injuries to her genital area.

Kerala: Ex-employee at child welfare council in TVM reveals history of physical abuses by arrested caretakers

The report also revealed allegations of further mistreatment of other children. Counseling sessions will be arranged to support the affected children.

Asianet News on Wednesday (Dec 04) reported the shocking revelation of a former caretaker who exposed disturbing details about the treatment of children. The ex-employee alleged that nearly half of the caretakers, entrusted with nurturing these children, are involved in such misconduct. Following this revelation, an urgent decision has been made to conduct medical examinations for all children under the committee's care.

A special team, including mental health experts, will oversee the process. If any instances of abuse are uncovered during counseling sessions, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

It has also been decided to conduct surprise inspections at regular intervals through a monitoring committee. Experts have pointed out a critical concern: the lack of any role for District Child Welfare Committees in the recruitment of staff at shelter homes, both in the public and private sectors. This gap is seen as a major challenge in ensuring the safety and welfare of children.

