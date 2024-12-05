KSRTC to provide AC bus service for cities around Bengaluru within 100 km; check details

KSRTC introduces Ashwamedha AC buses for cities within 100 km of Bengaluru, including Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Channapatna, and Mandya. These modern buses feature reclining seats, LED displays, safety systems, and EVSC, offering faster, safer, and more comfortable travel for passengers.

In a significant move to enhance passenger convenience, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced the introducing of Ashwamedha AC bus services for cities within 100 km of Bengaluru. This initiative comes after passengers' positive response to similar services.

The new AC bus service will serve key destinations, including Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Channapatna, and Mandya. These buses are part of a fleet upgrade, in which old general transport buses have been refurbished to offer a premium travel experience.



Earlier in February, KSRTC added 750 buses to its fleet, further improving connectivity and travel comfort across the state.

Features of Ashwamedha buses:

The Ashwamedha buses are designed to ensure passenger comfort and safety. Here are some of their standout features:

- Point-to-point express service for faster travel.

- Height of 3.4 meters and a seating capacity of over 50 passengers.

- High-quality reclining seats with comfortable cushioning.

- Magazine holders and water pouch facilities for added convenience.

- Wide windows and front and rear glass panels for better visibility.

- LED route boards installed at the front and back for clear destination display.

- Advertising-style hand grips and an FRP dashboard for a modern touch.

- Roof LED lights and LED script bulbs on entrance steps for better lighting.

- Cameras installed at the front and rear to monitor passenger safety.

- Electronic Vehicle Stability Control (EVSC) for enhanced vehicle stability.

- BS-6 OBD 2 compliance, ensuring adherence to modern emission standards.

- Vehicle tracking devices, panic buttons, and loudspeakers to provide safety and real-time information about bus stops.



The introduction of Ashwamedha buses aims to provide a blend of comfort, safety, and efficiency, making travel a hassle-free experience for passengers in nearby districts. With modern facilities and a focus on passenger needs, KSRTC continues to set benchmarks in public transport.

