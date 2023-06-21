Yoga Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statues to share

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. With the efforts of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, June 21 was declared as International Yoga Day. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014. Since then, this day has been celebrated worldwide at the day to understand the importance of Yoga in physical and mental well-being. The word ‘Yoga’ is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘yuj; meaning ‘to join’ or ‘to unite’. It symbolizes the unity of mind and body; thought and action; and restraint and fulfillment.

This year it will be the 9th International Yoga Day. This year’s theme is Vasdhaiv Kutumbakam, which means ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

Here is a collection of inspiring quotes for International Yoga Day 2023

“Yoga is the perfect remedy for the modern age.” – Swami Vivekananda.

“Yoga is not about touching your toes, it’s about what you learn on the way down.” – Jigar Gor

“Calming the mind is yoga. Not just standing on the head.” – Swami Satchidananda

“Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured.” – BKS Iyengar

“Yoga begins right where I am – not where I was yesterday or where I long to be.” – Linda Sparrowe

“Yoga is the symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. It is a health assurance on zero budget.” - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Happy International Yoga Day: Messages for Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

May yoga bring peace, harmony, and well-being to your life. Happy International Day of Yoga.

Yoga is about creating balance in your life. You can do this by balancing your senses, body, and soul so that you feel healthy both physically and emotionally. Let the practice of yoga make your life more peaceful and healthier. Happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga is the journey that takes you through yourself, to your true self, to your soul. I wish everyone a very Happy Yoga Day!

On this International Yoga Day, hope you embrace the power of yoga and experience its transformative effects.

On International Yoga Day, let’s remember that our mental and physical health is more important than anything else, and it’s essential to take some time out of the day to nourish ourselves with yoga. Happy International Yoga Day!

