Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yoga Day 2023: 5 effective asanas for mental health and well-being of men

    Men’s mental health is seldom given importance, but this awareness month, we are ensuring a change. To complement this effort, on World Yoga Day let us investigate certain practices that focuses on mental well-being. Here are a few yoga poses that will calm your mind. By Mahalekshmi

    Yoga Day 2023 5 effective asanas for mental health and well-being of men (MAH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    Talking about mental health, we seldom refer to men as they are not so vocal about their health. This can only be blamed on the patriarchal setting we grew up in, where men are taught not to express their feelings and emotions. But this Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, let us work to further change the notion that is slowly but surely, changing.

    As today is World Yoga Day, it gives us the perfect opportunity to discover various yoga poses that prove to be the best method to heal one’s mental health. This shall encourage you to work for better health and peace, which will allow you to enjoy a better lifestyle. Yoga shall also be more accessible, and less extreme compared to normal methods of keeping up health.

    Uttanasana (The Standing-Forward Fold) 
    This will help keep stress away and aid in sleeping better. People should try their hand at this amazing yoga pose in the morning, before going to work. It will help to release any sort of muscle tension and mental hoarding as you carry on throughout the rest of the day.


    Virabhadrasana (The Warrior Pose)
    This pose can be extremely useful to help stretch out the shoulders and the hips, relieving stress for desk jobs. It also helps the body become free and breathe better as it loosens the tight spots. This pose is also known to help build courage as you practice it daily.


    Navasana (The Boat Pose) 
    Overthinking and over stress is often known to lead to yet another ‘over’ factor which is eating. Practising this yoga pose shall relieve tension from the pelvic region and this will help the person to stop overeating and consume food more carefully and keep track of the intake.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lise Paquet (@lisouyoga)


    Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)
    Practising this pose helps to relax the body and mind. Hence, alongside a daily routine, it is best advised to do it when you are feeling stressed or even a little low. This will help the person relax and disengage from any mental challengers.


    Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (Upward Facing Dog)
    A pose that is just the opposite of the previous one. But it functions for an entirely different purpose. As it opens your chest, hips, and also flexes your back, this pose helps in releasing any emotional turmoil that may be bothering the person. It is very accessible too.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 7:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Yoga day 2023: Know Theme, history, significance and why it is celebrated ATG

    Yoga day 2023: Know Theme, history, significance and why it is celebrated

    Yoga Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statues to share MSWmessages MSW

    Yoga Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statues to share

    Daily Horoscope for June 21 2023 Gemini Virgo Taurus Aries Libra Cancer Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 21, 2023: Good day for Leo, Virgo; health of Sagittarius may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for June 21 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here are 7 signs to figure out if your marriage is over ADC

    Here are 7 signs to figure out if your marriage is over

    Recent Stories

    Yoga Day 2023: 6 asanas to relieve PCOS symptoms for females vma

    Yoga Day 2023: 6 asanas to relieve PCOS symptoms for females

    Yoga day 2023: Know Theme, history, significance and why it is celebrated ATG

    Yoga day 2023: Know Theme, history, significance and why it is celebrated

    Yoga Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statues to share MSWmessages MSW

    Yoga Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statues to share

    Daily Horoscope for June 21 2023 Gemini Virgo Taurus Aries Libra Cancer Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 21, 2023: Good day for Leo, Virgo; health of Sagittarius may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for June 21 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon