Yoga Day 2023: 5 effective asanas for mental health and well-being of men

Men’s mental health is seldom given importance, but this awareness month, we are ensuring a change. To complement this effort, on World Yoga Day let us investigate certain practices that focuses on mental well-being. Here are a few yoga poses that will calm your mind. By Mahalekshmi

Talking about mental health, we seldom refer to men as they are not so vocal about their health. This can only be blamed on the patriarchal setting we grew up in, where men are taught not to express their feelings and emotions. But this Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, let us work to further change the notion that is slowly but surely, changing.

As today is World Yoga Day, it gives us the perfect opportunity to discover various yoga poses that prove to be the best method to heal one’s mental health. This shall encourage you to work for better health and peace, which will allow you to enjoy a better lifestyle. Yoga shall also be more accessible, and less extreme compared to normal methods of keeping up health.

Uttanasana (The Standing-Forward Fold)

This will help keep stress away and aid in sleeping better. People should try their hand at this amazing yoga pose in the morning, before going to work. It will help to release any sort of muscle tension and mental hoarding as you carry on throughout the rest of the day.



Virabhadrasana (The Warrior Pose)

This pose can be extremely useful to help stretch out the shoulders and the hips, relieving stress for desk jobs. It also helps the body become free and breathe better as it loosens the tight spots. This pose is also known to help build courage as you practice it daily.



Navasana (The Boat Pose)

Overthinking and over stress is often known to lead to yet another ‘over’ factor which is eating. Practising this yoga pose shall relieve tension from the pelvic region and this will help the person to stop overeating and consume food more carefully and keep track of the intake.



Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

Practising this pose helps to relax the body and mind. Hence, alongside a daily routine, it is best advised to do it when you are feeling stressed or even a little low. This will help the person relax and disengage from any mental challengers.



Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (Upward Facing Dog)

A pose that is just the opposite of the previous one. But it functions for an entirely different purpose. As it opens your chest, hips, and also flexes your back, this pose helps in releasing any emotional turmoil that may be bothering the person. It is very accessible too.