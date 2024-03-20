Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    World Sparrow Day 2024: Know theme, important facts and how to celebrate the day

    Every year on March 20th, we commemorate World Sparrow Day. One might just enjoy observing these chirpy, brown-winged critters. Here are some little-known facts about sparrows on World Sparrow Day.

    World Sparrow Day 2024: Know theme, important facts and how to celebrate the day
    Sparrows may be found on all continents, sometimes known as common house sparrows. Sparrows may be seen all around you and are an important part of our lives. However, house sparrows are becoming extinct worldwide, even in India. On World Sparrow Day, 20 March, scientists believe there is a need to raise awareness about their protection. The primary causes of its decrease are increased pollution, urbanisation, global warming, and dwindling biological resources. 

    On World Sparrow Day, let's encourage young nature enthusiasts to love birds and care for them, especially when the harsh summer season is knocking on our door. Birds need cool shades and water, just like humans.

    World Sparrow Day 2024: Know theme, important facts and how to celebrate the day

    World Sparrow Day: Check out few exciting facts
    Common name: House sparrow
    Scientific name: Passer domesticus
    Height: 16 centimeter
    Wingspan: 21 centimeter 
    Weight: 25-40 grams
    (Source: wwfindia.org)

    World Sparrow Day: How to celebrate

    Sparrows are known to reside in backyards and green spots in urban areas, but "in the last two decades, their population has been on the decline in almost every city," according to WWFindia.org. On World Sparrow Day, let us urge youngsters and everyone to respect sparrow habitats.

    Creating sparrow-friendly habits: It is never too late to learn. Along with training our children to maintain a bowl of water and grains on the balcony for sparrows to eat, we can also do things to add more greenery, which will attract sparrows to visit us more frequently. 

    Go for a sparrow walk with kids: Since it's a Saturday, go for a neighbourhood sparrow stroll early in the morning. Do not forget to bring binoculars and cameras.

    Make sparrow posters: Create posters and paintings featuring sparrows and other birds that frequent your balcony. This helps to raise awareness about the birds.

    The most frequent and widespread species are: 
    The house sparrow is one of the world's most ubiquitous birds. Aside from the house sparrow, there are twenty-six different species of sparrow. World Sparrow Day is an effort to raise awareness for all these species, dispersed over three continents: Asia, Africa, and Europe.

    Have a Happy World Sparrow Day!

     

