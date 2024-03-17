Goa to Vrindavan-7 places in India to enjoy Holi

Lifestyle
Goan Holi festivities combine seaside fun with festive fervour. Beach parties, live music, and colour throwing all part of the lively environment.
In Jaipur, Holi is celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm. The iconic City Palace hosts a royal Holi celebration with traditional folk performances.
Krishna's birthplace celebrates Holi with fervour. The weeklong celebrations feature colourful processions, traditional music, and "Lathmar Holi"—women hitting men with sticks.
The royal palaces and lakes of Udaipur make Holi a beautiful celebration. Holi events and Lake Pichola boat excursions with music and dancing are held throughout the city.
Shantiniketan, Rabindranath Tagore's hometown, celebrates Holi as "Basanta Utsav" with cultural programmes, traditional dances, and natural colour application in nature.
Anandpur Sahib's "Hola Mohalla," a Holi event, including martial arts demonstrations, simulated battles, and Sikh cultural performances.
Barsana, near Mathura, is famous for its unique "Lathmar Holi" where women chase and playfully beat men with sticks.