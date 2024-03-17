Lifestyle

Goa to Vrindavan-7 places in India to enjoy Holi

Image credits: Pexels

Goa

Goan Holi festivities combine seaside fun with festive fervour. Beach parties, live music, and colour throwing all part of the lively environment.

Image credits: Pexels

Jaipur, Rajasthan

In Jaipur, Holi is celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm. The iconic City Palace hosts a royal Holi celebration with traditional folk performances.

Image credits: Pexels

Mathura and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Krishna's birthplace celebrates Holi with fervour. The weeklong celebrations feature colourful processions, traditional music, and "Lathmar Holi"—women hitting men with sticks.

Image credits: Pexels

Udaipur, Rajasthan

The royal palaces and lakes of Udaipur make Holi a beautiful celebration. Holi events and Lake Pichola boat excursions with music and dancing are held throughout the city.

Image credits: Pexels

Shantiniketan, West Bengal

Shantiniketan, Rabindranath Tagore's hometown, celebrates Holi as "Basanta Utsav" with cultural programmes, traditional dances, and natural colour application in nature.

Image credits: Pexels

Anandpur Sahib, Punjab

Anandpur Sahib's "Hola Mohalla," a Holi event, including martial arts demonstrations, simulated battles, and Sikh cultural performances.

Image credits: Pexels

Barsana, Uttar Pradesh

Barsana, near Mathura, is famous for its unique "Lathmar Holi" where women chase and playfully beat men with sticks. 

Image credits: social media
