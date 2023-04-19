World Liver Day: Can tattoos and body piercings cause liver damage? Read THIS

We spoke to Dr. Praveen Bharadwaj, Consultant - Dermatology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, who advised us to consult a doctor before getting a tattoo or piercing to assess the risk.

Tattoos and body piercings are popular forms of self-expression and have become increasingly common over the years. However, some concerns have been raised about the potential risks associated with these practices, including the possibility of liver damage.

Tattoo-making and body piercings are invasive procedures that carry a risk of blood-borne infections. Excessive demand and unauthorized centres result in the use of unsterile instruments. This may result in liver infections like hepatitis B and hepatitis C, leading to liver damage.

Also Read: Are you suffering from Arthritis pain? These are 5 food items you must avoid to remain fit, active

The concern arises from using non-sterile equipment and contaminated ink or piercing materials that can transmit infections like hepatitis B and C to the body. These viruses can lead to liver inflammation and, if left untreated, cause liver damage over time. It is crucial to choose a reputable tattoo or piercing studio that adheres to proper sterilization practices and to ensure that all equipment used is new or sterilized before use. Additionally, individuals with pre-existing liver conditions should consult with their doctor before getting a tattoo or piercing to assess their risk.

Also Read: Here are three incredible Ayurvedic herbs to make your skin radiant in summers

WHAT ARE THE PRECAUTIONS ONE MUST TAKE BEFORE GETTING A TATTOO DONE?