user
user icon

Born on these 4 dates? Numerology suggests you may gain unexpected wealth

According to numerology, people born on 4 specific dates with the same radix number are very ambitious and determined in their lives. 

Born on these 4 dates? Numerology suggests you may gain unexpected wealth iwh
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

According to numerology, people born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, or 31st of any month have a root number of 4. People born on these dates are very ambitious and determined in their lives. People associated with this number are very hardworking and goal-oriented, and their thinking is very clear and purposeful.

The ruling planet for the number 4 is Rahu. Rahu is a shadow planet and is known for bringing sudden ups and downs in life. When Rahu influences a person, their life is full of fluctuations, meaning sometimes waves of happiness and sometimes storms of difficulties. People born under the influence of Rahu understand that they may face a big opportunity at any time in life, and sometimes sudden problems may also arise.

Also read: Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 30, 2025 for all zodiac signs

People with the number 4 are very hardworking. These people work with full energy and dedication to achieve any goal through their hard work. They not only perform their tasks with utmost honesty but also dedicate time and energy to bring perfection to their work. These people are of a sensitive nature, due to which they give their best performance by completely involving themselves in any work.

People with the number 4 are logical and disciplined. These people earn money only through their efficiency and consistency in their work, and once they focus on their goal, money starts coming to them. No matter which field they are in, they create wealth and property through their hard work and timely work style. Due to the influence of Rahu, these people experience sudden progress.

The number 4 has some special auspicious colors and days that help with their success and mental peace.

Also read: Numerology Predictions Today, March 30, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

April 2025 Astrology: 3 planets align to bring fortune to these zodiac signs iwh

April 2025 Astrology: 3 planets align to bring fortune to these zodiac signs

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 30, 2025 for all zodiac signs gcw

Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 30, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Numerology Predictions Today, March 30, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you? gcw

Numerology Predictions Today, March 30, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

Shani Amavasya 2025: How March 29 Will Bring Fortune for Aries, Cancer and Sagittarius iwh

Shani Amavasya 2025: How March 29 will bring fortune for Aries, Cancer and Sagittarius

Lord Surya's special blessings: 5 zodiac signs to receive fortune and prosperity in April 2025 SRI

Lord Surya’s special blessings: 5 zodiac signs to receive fortune and prosperity in April 2025

Recent Stories

Sikandar: Salman Khan's most powerful dialogues and lines NTI

Sikandar: Salman Khan’s most powerful dialogues and lines

Operation Brahma: With rescue team, medical help, India intensifies mega aid plan for earthquake-hit Myanmar shk

Operation Brahma: With rescue team, medical help, India intensifies mega aid plan for earthquake-hit Myanmar

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined INR12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against GT HRD

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against GT

Berlin woman, 66, gives birth to 10th child naturally, credits active lifestyle for rare pregnancy ddr

Berlin woman, 66, stuns doctors with natural pregnancy, gives birth to 10th child

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Panipat, Bengaluru and Tirupur for tackling textile waste AJR

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Panipat, Bengaluru and Tirupur for tackling textile waste

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia BREAKS Silence Amid ‘The Latent Show’ Controversy! | Asianet Newsable

Ranveer Allahbadia BREAKS Silence Amid ‘The Latent Show’ Controversy! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Pays Tribute to RSS Founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir, Nagpur

PM Modi Pays Tribute to RSS Founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir, Nagpur

Video Icon
CBFC Orders 17 CUTS in Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan' Amid Gujarat Riots Depiction Controversy

CBFC Orders 17 CUTS in Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan' Amid Gujarat Riots Depiction Controversy

Video Icon
Maharashtra | PM Modi & CM Fadnavis Visit Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur | Asianet Newsable

Maharashtra | PM Modi & CM Fadnavis Visit Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Maharashtra | PM Modi & CM Fadnavis Visit Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur | Asianet Newsable

Maharashtra | PM Modi & CM Fadnavis Visit Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon