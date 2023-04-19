Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are three incredible Ayurvedic herbs to make your skin radiant in summers

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Get ready for summer with the power of Ayurveda! Discover how these three indigenous and natural Ayurvedic herbs can detoxify your skin and leave it refreshed and rejuvenated.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the sun and outdoor activities, but it can also take a toll on your skin. Excessive heat, humidity, and exposure to environmental pollutants can leave your skin feeling dull, oily, and congested. One way to combat this is by incorporating Ayurvedic herbs into your diet and skincare routine. 

    Ayurveda is a centuries-old ancient system of medicine from India. It emphasizes the importance of a healthy diet and lifestyle to maintain good health and balance in the human body. Certain Ayurvedic herbs are known for their detoxifying properties and can help clear toxins from the skin, leaving it feeling revitalized and fresh. Here are three incredible Ayurvedic herbs to make your skin fresh, in the summers.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Turmeric:

    Turmeric is a potent Ayurvedic herb with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps to detoxify the skin by reducing inflammation, improving complexion, and promoting the healing of skin tissues. You can consume turmeric in your diet or apply a turmeric paste on your skin for a rejuvenating effect.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Neem:

    Neem is known for its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, making it an excellent herb for detoxifying the skin. It helps to cleanse the skin, unclog pores, and prevent acne breakouts. You can use neem oil or neem powder in your skincare routine to detoxify your skin.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Indian gooseberry (Amla):

    Amla is a powerhouse of antioxidants and Vitamin C, which help to detoxify the skin and promote collagen production. It helps to rejuvenate the skin and gives it a healthy glow. You can consume amla in juice or powder form or apply amla oil on your skin for maximum benefits.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Lymphoma? Know its symptoms, causes and treatment RBA

    What is Lymphoma? Know its symptoms, causes and treatment

    Numerology Prediction for April 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 20, 2023: Tough day for Gemini, good day for Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 20, 2023: Tough day for Gemini, good day for Leo

    Surya Grahan 2023: 5 activities pregnant mothers should refrain from ADC

    Surya Grahan 2023: 5 activities pregnant mothers should refrain from

    Surya Grahan on zodiac sign: Capricorn to Aries- know how hybrid solar eclipse will affect your health, money RBA

    Surya Grahan on zodiac sign: Capricorn to Aries- know how hybrid solar eclipse will affect your health, money

    Recent Stories

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Javier Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG Paris Saint-Germain star?-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women ADC

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon