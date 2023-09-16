Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Cleanup Day 2023: 7 easy and quick home cleaning techniques for festivals

    A clean and organized home looks beautiful during festivals and creates a welcoming atmosphere for guests and positive energy for the celebrations.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Cleaning your home before festivals and special occasions is common in many cultures. World Cleanup Day is an excellent opportunity to engage in cleaning and decluttering. Here are seven smart home cleaning techniques to prepare your home for festivals:

    Declutter and Organize: Start by decluttering your home. Remove items you no longer need and organize your belongings. This creates a clean and spacious environment.

    Deep Cleaning: Perform a deep clean of your home, including dusting all surfaces, vacuuming or sweeping floors, and cleaning windows and mirrors. Pay attention to often-overlooked areas like ceiling corners and baseboards.

    Kitchen Cleaning: Clean and disinfect your kitchen thoroughly. Focus on appliances, countertops, and the inside of your refrigerator and cabinets. Ensure your kitchen is in top condition for preparing festive meals.

    Bathroom Refresh: Scrub and disinfect your bathroom, paying special attention to the toilet, sink, shower, and tiles. Replace old or worn-out shower curtains and towels for a fresh look.

    Furniture and Upholstery: Vacuum and clean your furniture and upholstery. Consider using upholstery cleaners or steam cleaning for a deep clean. Fluff cushions and pillows for a neat appearance.

    Floor Care: Depending on your flooring type, clean and polish it appropriately. For carpets, consider professional cleaning services. For hardwood or tile floors, use suitable cleaners and shine-enhancing products.

    Decorative Touches: Add festive decorations and elements to your home after the cleaning. This may include fresh flowers, colourful rugs, and traditional decorations to create a festive atmosphere.

    Remember to use eco-friendly and non-toxic cleaning products to maintain a healthy indoor environment. Enlist the help of family members or consider professional cleaning services for particularly challenging tasks. A clean and organized home looks beautiful during festivals and creates a welcoming atmosphere for guests and positive energy for the celebrations.

