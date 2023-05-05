Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Cartoonist Day: From Aseem Trivedi to Zulkiflee Anwar Haque, list of cartoonists who were jailed

    Infamous Cartoon Controversies: Several cartoonists faced consequences for their work over the years. This World Cartoonist Day, find out who they were. – By Mahasweta Sarkar
     

    World Cartoonist Day: From Aseem Trivedi to Zulkiflee Anwar Haque, list of cartoonists who were jailed MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2023, 7:23 AM IST

    You have to wonder about the situation of free expression in our country when even cartoonists are imprisoned for their profession. Here are some of the most well-known cases in which cartoonists were jailed for their work:

    Aseem Trivedi (India)
    Aseem Trivedi was arrested and jailed on the charges of sedition based on two of his cartoons. He faced charges of insulting the National Emblem, National Flag, Parliament and the constitution through his work. His cartoons were on the theme of anti-corruption.

    ZUNAR (Malaysia)
    Zulkiflee Anwar Haque, aka ZUNAR was arrested and faced up to 43 years of jail under the tough Sedition Act of Malaysia in 2016. His cartoons allegedly insulted Prime Minister Najib Razak. The charges were dropped after the change of Government in Malaysia in 2018.

    Also Read: Puzzles to social interaction- here are 7 easy methods to boost your brain health

    Zapiro (South Africa)
    Political Cartoonist and Visual Columnist Jonathan Shapiro, also known as Zapiro did an infamous cartoon, “Rape of Justice”. The cartoon depicts Jacon Zuma, the President of South Africa, unbuttoning his pants to rape Lady Justice while his political allies are holding her down. That cartoon reportedly brought defamation charges against him.

    Mehrdad Ghasemfar and Mana Neyestani (Iran)
    In 2006, Mana Neyestani published “How to stop the Cockroaches from making us into Cockroaches?” in a children’s weekly newspaper. Mehrdad Ghasemfar was the editor-in-chief of the publication. Due to the use of Azerbaijani language by the cockroach in the cartoon, it was considered as an insult to Iranian Azerbaijanis. It led to ethnic riots. The Iranian Government shut down the new paper and took both Mehrdad Ghasemfar and Mana Neyestani into custody.

    Atena Farghadani (Iran)
    Atena Farghadani, Iranian web cartoonist and also, a civil rights activist. Atena was imprisoned for two months. In 2016, she drew cartoons in protest against the Iranian law that sought to criminalize voluntary sterilization and restrict birth control services. Her arrest led to international protests, and she had to be released due to global pressure campaigns.

    Also Read: Be like Virat Kohli: The ultimate diet plan no sportsperson can refuse

    Chawki Lamari (Algeria)
    Chawki Lamari was a cartoonist working in La Tribune, a French-language newspaper. He was arrested, and the newspaper was reportedly closed for allegedly insulting the Algerian flag in his cartoon.

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 7:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for May 5 2023 Pisces Scorpio Libra Leo Virgo Cancer Aries Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 5, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; Libra be careful on health front

    Numerology Prediction for May 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer MSW

    Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it? RBA

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it?

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others anr

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others

    Recent Stories

    Manage PCOS symptoms with 4 healthy sweet desserts vma

    Manage PCOS symptoms with 4 healthy sweet desserts

    Buddha Purnima 2023: Practice 7 teachings of Gautam Buddha to improve your lifestyle msw

    Buddha Purnima 2023: Practice 7 teachings of Gautam Buddha to improve your lifestyle

    Daily Horoscope for May 5 2023 Pisces Scorpio Libra Leo Virgo Cancer Aries Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 5, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; Libra be careful on health front

    Numerology Prediction for May 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders holds nerves to tame SunRisers Hyderabad by five runs-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders holds nerves to tame SunRisers Hyderabad by 5 runs

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon