World Asthma Day 2023: 'Care for all' is this year's GINA theme

Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) chooses a theme every year of World Asthma Day, celebrated on the first Tuesday of May. "Asthma Care for All" is the 2023 World Asthma Day theme.

GINA strives to reduce the burden of asthma morbidity and mortality in low and middle-income countries through this year's theme. The theme promotes GINA's goal of ensuring the availability of and access to effective asthma management programs in all resource countries.

Global Asthma Network's Global Asthma Report 2022 shows that about 35 million people have asthma in India. A research paper by the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) says a significant gap in asthma care in India is the gap between the number of people with asthma in India who currently take inhaled corticosteroids (ICSs) and the number who would benefit.

The IJMR research paper states that people with asthma do not use ICSs in India because primary care physicians need to be made aware of the importance of ICS in asthma management.

GINA celebrates World Asthma Day to bridge such gaps in asthma care worldwide.

