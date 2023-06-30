Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Asteroid Day 2023: Theme, significance, history, date; Why International Asteroid Day is celebrated?

    World Asteroid Day 2023: The international community observes International Asteroid Day on June 30 of each year. Established in 2016, this officially recognised UN commemoration honours the Tunguska disaster of 1908 that took place in Russian Siberia.

    World Asteroid Day 2023: Theme, significance, history, date; Why International Asteroid Day is celebrated? ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Aim:
    The main goal of International Asteroid Day is to raise awareness of asteroids and the potentially catastrophic repercussions of their collision on Earth. Let's talk about the significance, background, and celebrations of International Asteroid Day, which is observed worldwide by all United Nations members.

    International Asteroid Day: A Summary
    Every year on June 30th, the International Asteroid Day, often referred to as World Asteroid Day, is observed. On this day in 1908, a massive asteroid explosion known as the Tunguska incident, which destroyed 2,150 square km of Siberian woodland, took place. Today is a reminder to world governments to develop plans to avert a catastrophe of this nature in the future.

    ALSO READ: Akshardham to Birla Mandir: Delhi temples to visit with family

    History:
    In 2014, World Asteroid Day was established with the goal of educating the public about potential risks from asteroids to our planet. Here is a quick rundown of the significant historical occurrences connected to World Asteroid Day: Many scientists were inspired to create International Asteroid Day after the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor explosion. The idea was launched in 2014 by a number of well-known individuals, including the physicist Stephen Hawking, the astronomer Brian May, the Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart, the president of the B612 Foundation Danica Remy, and the director Grigorij Richters. By 2016, a resolution from the UN has formally recognised June 30 as Asteroid Day.

    Importance: 
    The significance of International Asteroid Day is encapsulated in the following points:Every year, it serves as a reminder of the potential effects asteroids could have on the planet. It spreads awareness of the threat asteroids may bring to property, resources, and human life. It forces world governments to develop strategies for shielding Earth from future asteroid collisions.

    Celebration: People all throughout the world inform themselves and others about asteroids.
    Numerous people go to conferences, seminars, and other educational activities held by prestigious institutions.
    Some researchers make contributions to the asteroids field.On World Asteroid Day, numerous internet campaigns are held.
    Continued research on these cosmic objects and their possible dangers to Earth are crucial as we approach International Asteroid Day in 2023.

    Also Read | How is Tulsi or Holy Basil used for medicinal purpose? Here are 6 ways to use Tulsi for good health

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Men Health 101: What is male infertility? Know causes and risk elements RBA

    Men's Health 101: What is male infertility? Know causes and risk elements

    Numerology Prediction for June 30 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here are 10 things to keep in mind before going on a solo trip EAI ADC

    Here are 10 things to keep in mind before going on a solo trip

    Saffron The Golden Spice with 7 amazing health benefits ATG EAI

    Saffron: The Golden Spice with 7 amazing health benefits

    7 reasons why you should add fenugreek seeds in your daily life GCW EAI

    7 reasons why you should add fenugreek seeds in your daily life

    Recent Stories

    Men Health 101: What is male infertility? Know causes and risk elements RBA

    Men's Health 101: What is male infertility? Know causes and risk elements

    Daily Horoscope for June 30 2023 aries gemini leo libra capricorn virgo cancer scorpio gcw

    Daily horoscope for June 30, 2023

    Israel executes counter-terrorism operation in Iran, foils attack 'plotted by top Iranian officials'

    Israel executes counter-terrorism operation in Iran, foils attack 'plotted by top Iranian officials'

    Senthil Balaji's sacking: 'At the pleasure of Governor' triggers debate; HC observations throw light on powers

    Senthil Balaji's sacking: 'Pleasure of the Governor' triggers debate; HC observations throw light on powers

    Numerology Prediction for June 30 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon