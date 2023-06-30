World Asteroid Day 2023: Theme, significance, history, date; Why International Asteroid Day is celebrated?

World Asteroid Day 2023: The international community observes International Asteroid Day on June 30 of each year. Established in 2016, this officially recognised UN commemoration honours the Tunguska disaster of 1908 that took place in Russian Siberia.

Aim:

The main goal of International Asteroid Day is to raise awareness of asteroids and the potentially catastrophic repercussions of their collision on Earth. Let's talk about the significance, background, and celebrations of International Asteroid Day, which is observed worldwide by all United Nations members.

International Asteroid Day: A Summary

Every year on June 30th, the International Asteroid Day, often referred to as World Asteroid Day, is observed. On this day in 1908, a massive asteroid explosion known as the Tunguska incident, which destroyed 2,150 square km of Siberian woodland, took place. Today is a reminder to world governments to develop plans to avert a catastrophe of this nature in the future.

History:

In 2014, World Asteroid Day was established with the goal of educating the public about potential risks from asteroids to our planet. Here is a quick rundown of the significant historical occurrences connected to World Asteroid Day: Many scientists were inspired to create International Asteroid Day after the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor explosion. The idea was launched in 2014 by a number of well-known individuals, including the physicist Stephen Hawking, the astronomer Brian May, the Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart, the president of the B612 Foundation Danica Remy, and the director Grigorij Richters. By 2016, a resolution from the UN has formally recognised June 30 as Asteroid Day.

Importance:

The significance of International Asteroid Day is encapsulated in the following points:Every year, it serves as a reminder of the potential effects asteroids could have on the planet. It spreads awareness of the threat asteroids may bring to property, resources, and human life. It forces world governments to develop strategies for shielding Earth from future asteroid collisions.

Celebration: People all throughout the world inform themselves and others about asteroids.

Numerous people go to conferences, seminars, and other educational activities held by prestigious institutions.

Some researchers make contributions to the asteroids field.On World Asteroid Day, numerous internet campaigns are held.

Continued research on these cosmic objects and their possible dangers to Earth are crucial as we approach International Asteroid Day in 2023.

