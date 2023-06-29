How is Tulsi or Holy Basil used for medicinal purpose? Here are 6 ways to use Tulsi for good health

Tulsi is known for its strong immunomodulatory properties, which help strengthen the immune system, making the body more resistant to infections and diseases. Tulsi has expectorant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help relieve symptoms of respiratory conditions like cough, cold, bronchitis, and asthma. It may also help in reducing congestion and promoting clear breathing.

Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil, is a medicinal herb and a sacred plant in Hindu culture. It is botanically named Ocimum sanctum or Ocimum tenuiflorum and belongs to the Lamiaceae (mint) family. Tulsi is native to the Indian subcontinent and is widely cultivated and revered for its medicinal, spiritual, and cultural significance. In Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine, Tulsi is highly regarded for its therapeutic properties. It is known for its adaptogenic, antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory effects. Various parts of the Tulsi plant, including leaves, stems, and seeds, are used in Ayurvedic formulations, herbal remedies, teas, and culinary preparations.

Tulsi can be used for medicinal purposes in various forms. Here are some common ways to use Tulsi for its medicinal benefits:

Tulsi Tea: Prepare a refreshing and therapeutic Tulsi tea by steeping fresh or dried Tulsi leaves in hot water. Add 1-2 teaspoons of Tulsi leaves per cup of water, let it steep for 5-10 minutes, strain, and drink. Tulsi tea is known for its calming and immune-boosting properties. Tulsi Infused Water: Add a few fresh Tulsi leaves or Tulsi powder to a jug of water and let it infuse overnight. Drink this Tulsi-infused water throughout the day to enjoy its detoxifying and purifying benefits. Tulsi Essential Oil: Tulsi essential oil is highly concentrated and should be used with caution. It can be mixed with a carrier oil like coconut or almond oil and applied topically for skin and hair care, or inhaled through steam inhalation for respiratory benefits. Tulsi Leaves: Chew 2-3 fresh Tulsi leaves daily on an empty stomach to boost immunity and promote overall health. Tulsi leaves can also be used in cooking to add flavor and derive some of its health benefits. Tulsi Capsules or Supplements: Tulsi is available in the form of capsules or supplements, which provide a convenient way to incorporate its medicinal properties into your daily routine. Follow the dosage instructions provided on the packaging or consult a healthcare professional for guidance. Ayurvedic Formulations: Tulsi is a key ingredient in many Ayurvedic formulations and herbal remedies. These formulations may include Tulsi along with other herbs and spices, targeting specific health concerns. Consult an Ayurvedic practitioner or herbalist for personalized recommendations.

Due to its rich history, cultural significance, and potential health benefits, Tulsi holds a special place in traditional medicine, spirituality, and everyday life in many parts of South Asia.

Tulsi is not only valued for its medicinal benefits but is also considered sacred and worshipped in Hindu households. It is associated with Lord Vishnu and his consort, Goddess Lakshmi, and is considered an embodiment of divine energy. Tulsi leaves are commonly used in rituals, prayers, and religious ceremonies.