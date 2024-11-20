Winter travel! Here's why Alleppey in December is a perfect holiday destination

With the onset of winter, travelers often head to Himachal Pradesh or Kashmir. For those seeking a peaceful retreat away from the crowds, South India offers a serene option. Alleppey in Kerala is famed for its scenic charm, tranquil houseboat rides, lush coconut groves, and breathtaking waterfalls. Explore the wonders of Alleppey!

1) Alappuzha Beach

To truly experience Alleppey’s charm, a visit to Alappuzha Beach is a must, known for its stunning sunsets and sweeping ocean vistas. For a quieter escape, head to Marari Beach, a quaint fishing village where you can witness the local fishermen at work around the clock.

2) Houseboat on the Backwaters

A Kerala backwater ride is essential. Choose from traditional to modern houseboats as you glide through serene waters, relax, and savor Kerala cuisine. Prices vary by time and season, so check in advance.

3) Kayaking Adventure

Add adventure with kayaking. The boats glide leisurely, immersing you in the surroundings, with overnight stays possible. Contact local tour companies for kayaking adventures. Early morning offers stunning sunrise views.

4) Kuttanad

Kuttanad, fondly called the "Rice Bowl of Kerala," is renowned for its vibrant green paddy fields, particularly during the winter months. Known for its below-sea-level farming, this region offers a chance to learn traditional agricultural practices from local farmers. Exploring Kuttanad is truly a distinctive experience.

