Think athletes need to be abstinent? Research on male athletes found that self-stimulation shortly before exercise slightly improved endurance and strength, suggesting it may act as a natural warm-up rather than a detriment to performance.

Athletes who are preparing for the Winter Olympics are commonly told to avoid sex before competing, as it is believed that this may weaken the body and make it harder to concentrate. However, recent research from the University of Valladolid challenges this idea, suggesting that for male athletes, the opposite might be true.

Performance Tests

In the study, scientists looked at 21 trained athletes aged between 18 and 25 who participated in sports like basketball, long-distance running, and judo. Each participant took part in two lab sessions, one week apart. For one session, they were asked to engage in self-stimulation about half an hour before the test. For the other session, they were instructed to avoid any intimate activity for seven days.

During both sessions, the researchers tested grip strength using a dynamometer and measured endurance on a stationary bike. They also took blood samples to check testosterone and cortisol levels, which are hormones connected to energy, strength, and performance.

Surprising Results

The results were unexpected. After self-stimulation, the men were able to exercise for about 3% longer and showed a slight increase in hand strength. They also had small, short-term increases in heart rate and hormone levels. Importantly, there was no sign of extra physical stress or muscle damage.

Natural Boost

The researchers concluded that a post-orgasmic episode just before exercising does not negatively affect athletic performance. Instead, it might briefly stimulate the nervous system in a way similar to a natural warm-up, followed by a recovery period that helps the body regain balance. These findings, published in the journal Physiology & Behavior, call into question the long-held belief that athletes need to stay abstinent before competitions.

The study has sparked discussion, especially as organizers at the Winter Olympics in Milan reduced the supply of free condoms in the athletes’ village, causing shortages. Athletes participating in the Games in Milan reportedly used around 10,000 condoms within three days. This sudden increase in demand showed how quickly the limited supply was used up, in contrast to past Olympics, where much larger amounts were made available. While intimate health remains an important topic at major sporting events, this research shows that moderate intimate activity before competition may not be as harmful as once believed, and could even provide a small performance boost.