Growing fennel in a pot is actually quite simple. All you need is the right soil, 5-6 hours of sun, and some light watering. With a bit of organic manure, you can get a full harvest in just 60 to 90 days. It's a great plant for kitchen gardens because it gives a lot of produce without taking up much space.

If you're thinking of starting a kitchen garden and want a plant that's low-maintenance but gives great results, fennel is your best bet. We all know fennel not just as a spice but also for its health benefits. The best part is, you don't need a big farm for it – you can easily grow it in a pot right at home. With the right soil, sun, and care, you can have fresh fennel leaves and seeds in just 60 to 90 days.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Choosing the Right Pot and Soil

First, let's talk about the right pot and soil. Fennel plants have deep roots, so you'll need a pot that's at least 12-14 inches deep. Make sure it has drainage holes at the bottom. The soil should be light and loose. You can make a good potting mix by combining 50% garden soil, 25% sand, and 25% cow dung manure or compost. This mix ensures water doesn't get stuck and keeps the roots healthy.

The Right Way to Sow Seeds

Now for planting the seeds. You should sow fennel seeds directly into the soil. Plant them about 1-1.5 cm deep and cover them with a light layer of soil. Try to keep a distance of 3-4 inches between the seeds. After sowing, give them a light sprinkle of water. The seedlings should start popping up in about 7-10 days. Just remember to keep the soil slightly damp, but don't let it get waterlogged.

Sunlight and Watering Needs

Fennel plants love the sun. They need at least 5-6 hours of direct sunlight every day, so find a sunny spot for your pot. Be careful not to overwater, as it can cause the roots to rot. A light watering 2-3 times a week is usually enough. During hot summers, you might need to water a bit more, depending on how the soil feels.

Fertilizer and Care

To keep your plant happy, add some organic fertilizer or vermicompost every 20-25 days. It's also a good idea to gently loosen the soil around the plant once in a while. This helps air reach the roots. If you notice the leaves turning yellow, using some neem cake or a liquid organic fertilizer can help. In about 2-3 months, your plant will start to flower and produce seeds, which you can then dry and use.