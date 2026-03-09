Milk often spoils quickly in summer, but this can be avoided with a few simple steps. To prevent spoilage, it's crucial to boil milk correctly by simmering it for a few minutes, letting it cool to room temperature before refrigerating, and storing it in a thoroughly clean container.

During summers, everyone worries about their milk going bad. You might buy fresh milk from the store, but even with a valid expiry date, it often spoils. This is not just a waste of money but also a big hassle to return. However, you can avoid this problem by following a few simple tips right after you buy a packet of milk. Let's find out how to prevent milk from spoiling during the hot season.

Refrigerate the Milk as Soon as You Buy It

Whenever you bring milk home from the market, don't leave it on the kitchen counter for too long. In the heat, bacteria can grow very quickly even if it's left out for a short while. So, wash the milk packet with cold water immediately and then boil it as soon as possible. This keeps the milk safe.

Most People Don't Know the Right Way to Boil Milk

Just bringing the milk to a boil once isn't enough. Once it starts boiling, lower the flame and let it simmer for another 2-3 minutes. This kills any harmful bacteria present in the milk and stops it from spoiling. It's also important to stir it gently with a spoon while it's boiling.

The Most Common Mistake While Cooling Milk

Many people put hot milk directly into the fridge, which is not the right way to do it. This affects the fridge's temperature and increases the risk of the milk spoiling. So, always let the milk cool down to room temperature first and then store it in the fridge.

Keep the Milk Container Extra Clean

One reason milk curdles is a dirty or improperly cleaned container. Therefore, make sure the container you store milk in is washed thoroughly and dried properly. A clean container and the right storage method will keep your milk fresh for a long time.