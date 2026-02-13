Valentine's Day is just around the corner and love is already in the air. It's the time of year when hearts, roses and romantic messages take over our screens and streets.

We grow up watching Bollywood love stories and Hollywood romantic comedies. Books, poems and songs tell us falling deeply in love is the greatest feeling in life. That rush. The sleepless nights. The obsession. It feels magical.

But how often does that truly happen?

A new study from the Kinsey Institute has tried to answer that question. And the result may surprise many people.

What the study found

Researchers surveyed 10,036 single Americans aged between 18 and 99. They asked one clear question: “In your lifetime, how many times have you been passionately in love?”

The average answer was 2.05 times. In simple terms, just about twice in a lifetime. Here is how people responded:

14% said zero times

28% said once

30% said twice

17% said three times

11% said four or more times

Lead author Dr Amanda Gesselman, a scientist at the Kinsey Institute, said this is the first large study to measure how often people truly fall passionately in love.

She explained that while people talk about love all the time, intense romantic love actually happens only a few times for most.