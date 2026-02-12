Drinking 2-3 Cups of Coffee Daily May Lower Dementia Risk: Study
Drinking 2-3 cups of coffee daily may reduce dementia risk by 15–20%, a 43-year study suggests. Moderate caffeine intake could support brain health, but balance and a healthy lifestyle remain essential.
Are you a coffee lover? Then there's good news for you. New research suggests that daily coffee consumption reduces the risk of dementia. This claim, based on a large, long-term population study, has drawn widespread attention. Scientists say moderate amounts of caffeine help maintain brain function. But experts clarify that drinking too much isn't beneficial. So, let's first understand what dementia is and how often to drink coffee to prevent it.
What is dementia?
Dementia isn't a single disease, but a group of symptoms. It causes memory loss, reduced thinking ability, trouble making decisions, and makes daily tasks difficult. Alzheimer's is the most common form. The risk of dementia increases with age, so people are looking for ways to keep their brains healthy for a long time.
What's the connection with coffee?
Scientists studied 131,821 people over 43 years. Researchers found that those who consumed a moderate amount of caffeinated coffee daily had a lower risk of dementia. A moderate amount is defined as roughly 2 to 3 cups of coffee (or 1 to 2 cups of tea).
How much is beneficial?
According to the research, the risk was slightly lower for those who drank at least one cup of caffeinated coffee daily. For those drinking between one and five cups, the risk was reduced by 15-20%. But drinking more doesn't double the benefits. Beyond a certain point, the extra benefits stop. This means balance is key.
Why does this happen?
Experts believe that bioactive compounds in coffee help protect brain cells from damage. They may play a role in reducing inflammation, improving blood flow, and keeping neurons active. But this is still a subject of study and cannot be considered a definitive treatment.
Keep this in mind..
Drinking coffee doesn't provide complete protection against dementia. But it can be a helpful habit alongside a balanced lifestyle that includes a good diet, regular exercise, sleep, and mental activity.
