If you love gardening, you know that weeding and loosening the soil is a must. It helps air reach the roots, gives them space to grow, and makes your plants happy. But many of us make small mistakes while doing this, which can weaken or even kill our plants. If you want a lush, green garden, make sure you avoid these 5 common blunders.

Digging too close to the roots

Many people start digging right next to the plant's stem. This is a big no-no because you can easily cut the delicate roots. When the roots get damaged, the plant slowly starts to dry up. Always loosen the soil about 2–3 inches away from the plant and don't dig too deep.

Digging too deep

If you dig too deep into the soil, you risk damaging the roots and making the plant unstable. The plant's grip on the soil becomes loose. Just gently loosen the top 1–2 inches of soil. That's all it needs.

Weeding in dry soil

Never try to weed or loosen soil that is bone-dry. The soil becomes very hard, and trying to dig into it can damage the roots. Before you start, just wet the soil a little. Working with slightly damp soil is always the best way to go.

Not removing weeds completely

A lot of people just pull off the top part of the grass or weeds, leaving the roots behind in the soil. This is a temporary fix because they just grow back in a few days and start stealing nutrients from your plant. Always make sure to pull the weeds out completely, right from the root. Clean your pots regularly.

Weeding too often

Doing it too often is also a problem. Excessive weeding can spoil the soil's structure and harm the roots. Loosening the soil once or twice a month is more than enough. Just pay attention to what your plant needs. After you're done, adding some compost or vermicompost gives the plant a nutrient boost and helps it grow faster.