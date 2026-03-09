Too Young for Grey Hair? Try These 5 Indian Herbs That May Slow Greying
Premature greying can affect many people today. These five traditional Indian herbs—known in Ayurveda for nourishing hair and supporting pigment—may help slow greying naturally while strengthening roots and improving scalp health.
Amla (Indian Gooseberry)
Amla is packed with vitamin C and powerful antioxidants that nourish the scalp and strengthen hair follicles. It may help support melanin production, which plays a key role in maintaining natural hair colour.
Bhringraj – The ‘King of Hair’
Bhringraj is a well-known Ayurvedic herb often used in hair oils and masks. It helps stimulate hair follicles, improve scalp health and may slow down premature greying over time.
Henna for Natural Colour
Henna has been used for centuries as a natural hair dye that gently covers grey strands. It also strengthens hair cuticles and adds shine while avoiding harsh chemical colouring.
Curry Leaves for Pigment Protection
Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants and nutrients that help nourish hair follicles. Regular use may support pigment retention and reduce the appearance of early greys.
Black Tea Rinse for Darker Shine
Black tea rinses are traditionally used to enhance hair colour and shine. The natural pigments and antioxidants may temporarily darken strands and improve overall hair texture.
