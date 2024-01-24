Winter haircare: Know how to maintain vibrant hair color with henna cream

People who love to flaunt coloured hair suffer even further as the harsh chemicals have a drying impact on hair, which is further aggravated in winter. Know how to manage ur hair during this time.

During winters, most people complain of dry, brittle, frizzy hair, leading to more hair fall. Harsh chemical-based products further deplete the natural oil of the scalp. It leads to heartbreaking hair fall that needs urgent attention. People who love to flaunt coloured hair suffer even further as the harsh chemicals have a drying impact on hair, which is further aggravated in winter. Thus if you love to flaunt your tresses and stylistically colour them too, here are the best ways to maintain your hair during winter without damaging them.

Opt for a natural, vegan alternative

Henna is a natural alternative to harsh chemical-based dyes. Not many are aware of the harmful impact of ammonia and its by-products like Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine and Triethanolamine, which can lead to cancer in some cases. Read the label carefully to ensure the henna is free from ingredients like TEA, DEA, sulfates, PPD, resorcinol, and hydrogen peroxide. With organic, natural and vegan henna you can rest assured that there will be no harsh chemicals.

Natural ingredients to the rescue

Prefer vegan, Organic and Natural henna with ingredients like Chamomile, Jua, Malva, Jaborandi, Babaçu Oil, Copaíba, Guaraná, Cumaru, Açaí, Olive and Coconut Powder Oil which are primarily found in Brazilian rainforests. These ingredients make sure that your henna gives you beautiful colors like copper, red, burgundy, brown, chocolate brown, blonde and also natural black. Furthermore, opting for henna with conditioning agents helps further decrease the hair's dryness. Switching to natural colour alternatives will be the first big step towards ensuring vibrant and glorious hair.

Post colouration care

One must not forget that coloured hair requires extra care. So, after you apply henna, use mild shampoos so that the hair color does not wash away with every use. Ensure that the shampoo you use is not sulphate-based as it ruins the hair colour, decreasing the life of the colour with every wash. The sulphates can lead to an imbalance in endocrine glands, which may cause thyroid problems in some cases. Also, ensure that the post-coloration shampoo and conditioner are parabens-free, which can potentially cause cancer.

Henna Cream for a mess-free experience

Henna cream is also available for those who find henna messy. It comes with an easy-to-apply applicator, ensuring you have a mess-free experience. Wash the henna off in about two hours. You will have a beautiful hair colour, minus the harsh chemicals and nourished and conditioned hair. Not many know that henna is a natural conditioner; it leaves your hair smoother, shinier and silkier. It also provides nutrients to the scalp, strengthening your hair roots and ensuring less hair fall in the long run.

Touch Up with henna

While harsh chemical-based hair dye requires a weekly touch-up, henna can last easily for 20 days without needing a touch-up. It is apt for winter as the longer gap between touch-up sessions is ideal, as one wants to avoid head washing as much as possible to prevent moisture loss.

Avoid Heat treatment

Love curling or straightening your hair? Give those hot iron curlers and straighteners a break and save your hair. Air dry them and go easy on styling. To further protect the hair's natural moisture, wash it with lukewarm water instead of hot water. Wear a cap or scarf and cover your head while going out on a chilly and windy day.