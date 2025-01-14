Winter Glow Secrets: 5 Skincare Must-Haves for Healthy Skin

Skin looks dry and dull in winter. Some skincare habits should be adopted to make skin healthy and glowing in winter. It becomes necessary to change skincare according to the season.

Winter Glow Secrets: 5 Skincare Must-Haves for Healthy Skin
Author
Neha Choudhary
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 3:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 3:37 PM IST

Skin problems start as soon as winter begins. Skin needs special care in winter. A regular skincare routine can keep skin healthy and glowing.

 

Skin looks dry and dull in winter. Some skincare habits should be adopted to make skin healthy and glowing in winter. It becomes necessary to change skincare according to the season. The combination of nutrition and protection can help prevent dryness and retain moisture. Some important ingredients can make a big difference, from hydration to moisturizing. By understanding the changing needs of the skin, you can keep the skin soft, smooth, and glowing in winter.

 

1. Mild cleanser

Using a gentle cleanser protects your skin and does not cause irritation or dryness. A creamy cleanser can bring back moisture to the skin, keeping it soft and hydrated. This small skincare routine in winter can keep the skin healthy and glowing.     

 

2. Hydrating Toner

A hydrating toner is a must-have skincare product. Get a high-quality toner since it restores moisture.  They also boost hydration in your already dry, parched skin. To apply, put a few drops of toner on a cotton pad and gently swipe upwards. Include a hydrating toner in your skincare routine to keep your skin soft, supple, and nourished all winter long.

 

3. Serum

Don't forget to use serums on your skin in winter as they deeply moisturize and nourish the skin. It will help prevent dryness in the cold. Look for products containing hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or vitamin C to retain moisture, improve skin elasticity, and enhance overall glow. Serums penetrate deep into the skin and provide nutrients that keep the skin hydrated, smooth, and protected from harsh weather. Applying a serum before a moisturizer creates a perfect base to lock in moisture and keep skin glowing throughout the season.

 

4. Moisturizer Why apply moisturizer in winter

Keeping skin moisturized is very important during winter as factors like cold air and heaters can make skin dull and dry. A rich, nourishing moisturizer helps lock in moisture, repair the skin barrier, and provide deep hydration. While choosing a moisturizer, make sure to look at its ingredients. Use it after cleansing your face thoroughly. Using a rich moisturizer will help keep your skin healthy and soft.

 

5. Sunscreen

Some people think that sunscreen is not needed in winter. But it should be used even in winter. UV rays can damage your skin, increasing the chances of premature aging, and dark spots. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least 30 SPF and apply it properly on the skin. It is very important to apply sunscreen every day for healthy and protected skin. To keep your skin healthy and glowing in winter, don’t forget to include sunscreen in your skincare routine.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science shk

REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds shk

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day NTI

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day

Planning Your Kumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Planning Your Mahakumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Recent Stories

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources dmn

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear dmn

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same gcw

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same

BREAKING Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal snt

BREAKING: Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Video Icon
'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Video Icon