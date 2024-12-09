Effective Acne Treatments: Top solutions for clear skin and lasting results

 Treatments like aloe vera gel, leech therapy, chemical peels, and tea tree oil were popular for acne in 2024. Learn about their benefits and usage.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

acne

Acne is a common problem as you enter your teenage years. Active hormones also activate oil glands, which cause acne. Sometimes acne is also caused by heredity. Many measures are taken to get rid of acne. In the year 2024, many acne treatments were seen on social media. Let's know about some popular treatments.

 

Aloe Vera Gel for Acne Treatment

Aloe vera gel, full of anti-inflammatory properties, not only heals skin wounds but also prevents acne. If aloe vera gel is used after acne occurs, it reduces swelling and irritation in the skin. Also, applying aloe vera gel at night and sleeping eliminates skin infections.

 

Leech Therapy for Acne Treatment

Leech treatment was also very popular in 2024. People used leech treatment to purify blood and prevent acne. During treatment, leeches are applied to the face. Leech saliva has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and blood-thinning qualities. Taking leech treatment reduces the risk of acne problems in the future.

 

Chemical Peel Acne Treatment

People also found relief from acne problems with alpha hydroxy acid peels, beta hydroxy acid peels, etc. Applying a chemical peel to the upper part of the skin not only opens pores but also reduces sebum production. Because of this, acne starts to decrease.

 

Tea Tree Oil Was Also Popular

Tea tree oil was also widely used to eliminate acne. Tea tree oil, which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, works to stop extra oil production from the skin. Along with this, it closes the pores of the skin and reduces the chances of acne in the future. You should use tea tree oil after diluting it.

