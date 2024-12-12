Winter Skincare Tips: 7 Secrets to keep your skin smooth and radiant

Lifestyle
Cold weather strips moisture from your skin, so use a thick, emollient moisturizer to lock in hydration and protect against dryness and environmental damage.
Cold air can dehydrate your skin, so drink plenty of water throughout the day. Herbal teas or water-rich fruits like cucumbers can also keep you hydrated.
Steer clear of strong soaps that may deplete the skin's natural oils. To preserve the natural moisture balance of your skin, use a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser.
When venturing outside, always wear a scarf, hat, and gloves to shield your skin from windburn and extreme temperatures. This helps prevent dryness and irritation.
Gentle exfoliation removes dead skin cells, allowing your moisturizer to penetrate better. However, avoid over-exfoliating as it can lead to skin sensitivity in colder weather.
Adding a nourishing face oil to your routine can provide extra hydration and protect the skin from environmental stressors. Look for oils like argan or jojoba for added moisture.
In winter, don't forget to use sunscreen. Even on overcast or snowy days, UV radiation can still harm your skin. Select a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30.
