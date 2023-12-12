Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why is adult vaccinations necessary? Prioritizing health and wellness at every stage of life

    Adult Vaccinations: Dr. Sheetal Chaurasia, Consultant - Pulmonary Medicine, Manipal Hospital Whitefield discusses the need for adult vaccination programs focusing on women's health, senior care, and travel – instrumental in promoting a healthier and more resilient adult population.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of adult vaccinations concerning public health. While much attention has always been given to child vaccinations, the need for immunization persists well into adulthood, especially for vulnerable populations. The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recommends vaccines for adults based on their age, prior vaccination history, present health, lifestyle, occupations, and travel destinations.

    Senior Care Vaccination (above the age of 59 years)
    As people age, their immune systems change, making them more vulnerable to severe complications from preventable diseases—a condition known as immunosenescence. Thus, vaccination programs for seniors aged 59 and above are imperative for promoting overall health and longevity. Vaccinations for seniors against influenza, pneumonia, shingles, and hepatitis B are specifically designed for older people and are known to be more effective than the standard vaccines. While vaccines don't guarantee complete immunity, they significantly reduce the risk of severe complications, thereby building a resilient and healthy elderly community.

    Women Vaccination Program: Pre and Post Menopause (above the age of 45 years)
    Women’s healthcare needs evolve as they transition through various stages of life, from adolescence to menopause. Menopause brings significant physiological and hormonal changes in women and makes them more vulnerable to certain diseases and infections. Women vaccination program for menopausal women strengthens the immune system which in turn protects them from diseases like shingles, pneumonia, and influenza during this transitional period and nurtures their overall health.

    Travel Vaccination
    With globalization and increased travel, the importance of travel vaccinations cannot be overstated. Adult vaccinations can help prevent the transmission of various infectious diseases. International travel plans require individuals to adhere to specific vaccine guidelines for the destination country, which may sometimes lead to confusion among travellers. In this regard, healthcare institutions such as Manipal Hospitals can provide education and guidance on travel vaccinations, ensuring their well-being and safety throughout their journeys.

    To sum it up:
    Active participation in adult vaccination programs is crucial for public health and community well-being. Always consult your doctor before vaccination to ensure you receive the appropriate vaccines based on age, health conditions, and lifestyle.

    Authored by Dr. Sheetal Chaurasia, Consultant - Pulmonary Medicine, Manipal Hospital Whitefield

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
