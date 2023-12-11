Lifestyle
Dress in layers to keep your body warm, especially the joints. Use thermal wear, scarves, and gloves to provide added protection against the cold.
Keep yourself adequately hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Hydration is crucial for joint health, as it helps in maintaining the lubrication of joints and reduces friction.
Consume a balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods. Include omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, as they have anti-inflammatory properties.
Engage in low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, or yoga to keep your joints active. Regular physical activity helps improve joint flexibility, reduces stiffness.
Use heat packs or warm towels on affected joints to alleviate pain and stiffness. Heat therapy promotes blood circulation and relaxes the muscles around the joints.
Quality sleep is essential for joint recovery and overall well-being, especially during the colder months when joint pains may be more pronounced.