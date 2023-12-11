Lifestyle

6 tips to soothe your joints and stay active

Image credits: Getty

1. Stay Warm:

Dress in layers to keep your body warm, especially the joints. Use thermal wear, scarves, and gloves to provide added protection against the cold.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Hydrate Well:

Keep yourself adequately hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Hydration is crucial for joint health, as it helps in maintaining the lubrication of joints and reduces friction.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Maintain a Healthy Diet:

Consume a balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods. Include omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, as they have anti-inflammatory properties.

Image credits: FreePik

4. Regular Exercise:

Engage in low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, or yoga to keep your joints active. Regular physical activity helps improve joint flexibility, reduces stiffness.

Image credits: Getty

5. Apply Heat Therapy:

Use heat packs or warm towels on affected joints to alleviate pain and stiffness. Heat therapy promotes blood circulation and relaxes the muscles around the joints.

Image credits: Getty

6. Get Adequate Rest:

Quality sleep is essential for joint recovery and overall well-being, especially during the colder months when joint pains may be more pronounced.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One