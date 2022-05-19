Why Gucci-Adidas' umbrella worth over ₹1 lakh have led to chaos in China

The umbrellas, which feature a G-shaped handle and a print pattern integrating both Gucci and Adidas logos, have caused criticism in China.

The umbrella is built in Italy and features eight ribs, a carved birch-wood handle, and a green and red web. The product was originally classified as an umbrella but was changed to a more ambiguous term in mandarin.

"Please note, this item is not waterproof and is meant for sun protection or decorative use," Gucci's website remarks under the product detail category. Luxury brands are being analysed more closely in China as a result of President Xi Jinping's "shared prosperity" programme, which sent associated stocks plummeting last year. In general, Western brands such as Adidas have suffered in the face of rising nationalism, which has resulted in boycotts and preferential treatment for local firms.

Laotan Dianshang, a Weibo user, referenced Xi's equality motto, claiming that such things were not meant for "the common population." With its expanding middle class, China is still a market that few multinational companies can afford to ignore.