    Why Gucci-Adidas' umbrella worth over ₹1 lakh have led to chaos in China

    The umbrellas, which feature a G-shaped handle and a print pattern integrating both Gucci and Adidas logos, have caused criticism in China. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 19, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    Luxury label Gucci and sportswear brand Adidas AG have come under fire in China for selling a $1,644 (1.27) lakh umbrella that isn't even waterproof. A hashtag on "the collaboration umbrella being sold for $1,644  is not waterproof" drew more than 140 million views on Weibo.

    According to Bloomberg, a hashtag promoting Gucci and Adidas' extravagant umbrella, which costs 11,100 yuan ($1,644) and can't even block the rain. The article's emphasis is on the fact that the parasol does not stop rain and should instead be utilised for sun protection and fashion. 

    The umbrella is built in Italy and features eight ribs, a carved birch-wood handle, and a green and red web. The product was originally classified as an umbrella but was changed to a more ambiguous term in mandarin. 

    The post focuses on a disclaimer that the parasol doesn't block rain, but instead should be used as shade from the sun and for fashion purposes. The product originally had been classified as an umbrella but was changed to a more ambiguous term in mandarin.

    "Please note, this item is not waterproof and is meant for sun protection or decorative use," Gucci's website remarks under the product detail category. Luxury brands are being analysed more closely in China as a result of President Xi Jinping's "shared prosperity" programme, which sent associated stocks plummeting last year. In general, Western brands such as Adidas have suffered in the face of rising nationalism, which has resulted in boycotts and preferential treatment for local firms.

    Laotan Dianshang, a Weibo user, referenced Xi's equality motto, claiming that such things were not meant for "the common population." With its expanding middle class, China is still a market that few multinational companies can afford to ignore.

