Eid ul-Fitr 2025: 20 wishes, quotes, greetings to share with loved ones

Eid is one of the most celebrated festivals around the world, marking the end of Ramadan and bringing joy, peace, and unity to communities. It's a time for family gatherings, feasts, giving to charity, and sharing heartfelt wishes with loved ones. In 2025, Eid will once again bring moments of joy and gratitude. If you're looking for the perfect words to share your Eid blessings, here’s a list of Eid wishes, WhatsApp quotes, and SMS messages to help you spread love and joy this festive season.

7 Eid Wishes for 2025

Eid Mubarak! May Allah's blessings fill your life with joy, peace, and success. Have a wonderful Eid with your loved ones.

Blessed Eid! Wishing you and your family all the happiness, love, and blessings this Eid. May it bring you peace and prosperity.

Eid Happiness! On this special occasion, may all your prayers be answered, and may Allah’s blessings shine upon you forever. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Joy! May the spirit of Eid fill your heart with warmth and happiness. Wishing you a joyful, blessed, and prosperous Eid!

Eid Blessings to You As the crescent moon is sighted, may all your dreams and wishes come true. May Allah bless you with peace, health, and prosperity.

Eid Peace and Prosperity May this Eid bring endless joy, good health, and abundant blessings to you and your family. Have a blessed day!

Eid Mubarak to You On this holy occasion of Eid, may your life be filled with laughter, love, and success. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!

7 Eid Quotes for 2025

"Eid is not just a day, but a celebration of love, peace, and gratitude. May you always be surrounded by joy."

"On this Eid, may Allah’s mercy shine upon you and fill your heart with happiness and hope. Eid Mubarak!"

"Eid is the time to share love, kindness, and compassion. May your heart be full of peace this Eid."

"May the blessings of Eid fill your heart with warmth and love, and may your life always be filled with success and joy."

"Eid is the time to reflect on all the blessings in our lives. May we always be grateful and kind to one another."

"May the spirit of Eid bring you closer to Allah, to peace, and to the love of your family and friends."

"Eid Mubarak! May this day bring endless joy to your life and fill your heart with all that is good."

Eid SMS for 2025

Eid Mubarak! May Allah bless you with peace, happiness, and health this Eid. Enjoy the day with your loved ones. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid! On this special occasion, may Allah fill your life with joy, love, and light. Have a blessed Eid with your family and friends!

Eid Blessings Wishing you a joyous Eid filled with peace and prosperity. May Allah accept your prayers and bless you always. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak to You and Your Family May the divine blessings of Allah bring you peace, happiness, and good health on this beautiful day of Eid. Have a wonderful celebration!

Joyous Eid! May Allah’s blessings bring joy to your heart and happiness to your life. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

Eid Greetings Sending you heartfelt Eid wishes. May this special day bring lots of happiness, joy, and blessings to you and your loved ones.

Blessed Eid On this blessed occasion of Eid, I pray that your life be filled with Allah's love and mercy. May all your dreams come true. Eid Mubarak!

