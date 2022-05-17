World Hypertension Day: Ways to control high BP without medication

On the occasion of World Hypertension Day, we spoke to Mohamed Ahmed, Consultant Cardiologist of Altius Hospital-Bangalore, to learn some ways to control high blood pressure without medication

How to manage Hypertension without Medicine If we could give every individual the right amount of nourishment and exercise, not too little and not too much, we would have found the safest way to health –Hippocrates

Sodium restriction: The standard DASH diet limits SALT intake to 5-6 grams per day. (5-6 Pinch of salt or one teaspoon full). It can be achieved if the food is cooked without adding salt and added salt at the time of eating as per taste.

Healthy lifestyle changes are recommended to keep your blood pressure low.

Lifestyle modification: The best medicine you need to intake

What to eat: The DASH diet includes mainly vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. It also includes fat-free or low-fat dairy products, fish, poultry, nuts, and beans. DASH Diet helps to keep away from foods that are high in saturated fat, such as fatty meats and full-fat dairy products.

When following the DASH diet, it is important to choose foods that are: Rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, fiber, and protein, Low in saturated fat, and low in sodium.

Studies analyze that the DASH diet can help to reduce blood pressure within two weeks. The diet can also reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL or "bad") cholesterol levels in the blood. The two major risk factors for the heart and stroke are High blood pressure and high LDL cholesterol levels