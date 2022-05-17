World Hypertension Day: Ways to control high BP without medication

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published May 17, 2022

    On the occasion of World Hypertension Day, we spoke to Mohamed Ahmed, Consultant Cardiologist of Altius Hospital-Bangalore, to learn some ways to control high blood pressure without medication

    How to manage Hypertension without Medicine If we could give every individual the right amount of nourishment and exercise, not too little and not too much, we would have found the safest way to health –Hippocrates

    Lifestyle modification: The best medicine you need to intake

    Healthy lifestyle changes are recommended to keep your blood pressure low.

    1. Eat healthy: DASH Diet, DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension). 

    Sodium restriction: The standard DASH diet limits SALT intake to 5-6 grams per day. (5-6 Pinch of salt or one teaspoon full). It can be achieved if the food is cooked without adding salt and added salt at the time of eating as per taste. 

    1. What to eat: The DASH diet includes mainly vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. It also includes fat-free or low-fat dairy products, fish, poultry, nuts, and beans. DASH Diet helps to keep away from foods that are high in saturated fat, such as fatty meats and full-fat dairy products.

    When following the DASH diet, it is important to choose foods that are: Rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, fiber, and protein, Low in saturated fat, and low in sodium. 

    Studies analyze that the DASH diet can help to reduce blood pressure within two weeks. The diet can also reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL or "bad") cholesterol levels in the blood. The two major risk factors for the heart and stroke are High blood pressure and high LDL cholesterol levels

    1. Maintain optimal weight. If you're overweight, losing even 5 kilograms can lower your blood pressure.
    2. Regular physical activity will help lower your blood pressure and keep your weight under control. Try for at least 45 minutes of physical activity a day, five days a week.
    3. Limit alcohol intake. If you are healthy and consuming alcohol it can take you the health issues, so you need to have moderate alcohol consumption.

    Also Read: Are you suffering from hypertension? Know how it has affected your body

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Not smoking. If you are a cigarette smoker, then there is a chance that tobacco can give injuries to your blood vessels and harden your arteries, so it is better to pursue help from a health expert to quit smoking.
    2. Managing stress. Reduce stress as much as possible. You can practice health-supporting exercises such as muscle relaxation and breathing exercises. PRANAYAMA & YOGA can help in reducing stress. 
    3. Sleep: Getting plenty of sleep can help, too.

    Also Read: World Hypertension Day 2022: 7 signs of high blood pressure you have been ignoring

     

