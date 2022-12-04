Why are Vitamin C supplements important for our health? Read this

Vitamin C plays a very important role in our body. It is present in many fruits and vegetables. Nutroshinists suggest that women should consume 75mg for women and 100mg for men.

Vitamin C is a vital vitamin that plays several roles in the human body. A wide range of impressive health benefits is packed in it. It's present in numerous fruits and vegetables and is a water-soluble vitamin, such as oranges, kiwi fruit, strawberries, bell peppers, kale, broccoli and spinach. Nutritionists suggest a Vitamin C intake of 75 mg for women daily and for men around 100 mg.

It's generally stated that we should meet our vitamin C requirement from the food we eat, and several people take supplements to fulfil their nutrition requirements.

Here are some medically-tested advantages of consuming vitamin C with high significance:

Vitamin C is effective for the synthesis of collagen. Collagen, for connective tissue, is an integral structural component of the tendon, blood vessels, ligaments, cartilage, gums, skin, teeth, and bones. It helps maintain the skin's natural elasticity to render younger-looking skin and reduce skin sagging.

Vitamin C plays a cardinal role in synthesising the neurotransmitter, 'norepinephrine', which is essential for optimal brain functioning and impacts mood sensations.

Vitamin C also has an essential role in enhancing the body's immune function, which can be hindered by scarcity of nutrition.

A highly effective antioxidant is Vitamin C. Even in small traces, vitamin C helps safeguard various essential molecules in your body, like proteins, carbohydrates, lipids and nucleic acids (RNA and DNA), from damage by free radicals. During typical metabolism, free radical damage will be produced due to contact with various toxins and air pollutants, that as smoking.

It has also been proved that vitamin C can also restore other antioxidants such as vitamin E.

It helps safeguard important cell constituents from the damage which is caused by free radicals.

It helps improve the rate of collagen assists and the formation of the normal functioning of our blood vessels, bones, skin, cartilage, gums, and teeth.

It further helps increase the rate of absorption of non-heme iron (found in plant-based foods).

It also regulates the standard operation of our nervous system.

Vitamin C also proves instrumental in bolstering your body's natural immunity.

It also helps in preserving the routine functions of your immune system both after and before an intense physical workout.

It also helps in the redevelopment process of the abridged form of vitamin E.

It also helps in curtailing fatigue and tiredness levels in the body.

Understanding the importance of Vitamin C in our lives, we must include Vitamin C in our everyday diet to ensure the proper functioning of our body and enjoy healthy, disease-free living.

