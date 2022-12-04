Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why are Vitamin C supplements important for our health? Read this

    Vitamin C plays a very important role in our body. It is present in many fruits and vegetables.   Nutroshinists suggest that women should consume 75mg for women and 100mg for men. 

    Why are Vitamin C supplements important for our health? Read this sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Vitamin C is a vital vitamin that plays several roles in the human body. A wide range of impressive health benefits is packed in it. It's present in numerous fruits and vegetables and is a water-soluble vitamin, such as oranges, kiwi fruit, strawberries, bell peppers, kale, broccoli and spinach. Nutritionists suggest a Vitamin C intake of 75 mg for women daily and for men around 100 mg.

    ALSO READ: European destinations you can visit for a romantic getaway

     It's generally stated that we should meet our vitamin C requirement from the food we eat, and several people take supplements to fulfil their nutrition requirements.

    Here are some medically-tested advantages of consuming vitamin C with high significance:

    Vitamin C is effective for the synthesis of collagen. Collagen, for connective tissue, is an integral structural component of the tendon, blood vessels, ligaments, cartilage, gums, skin, teeth, and bones. It helps maintain the skin's natural elasticity to render younger-looking skin and reduce skin sagging.

    Vitamin C plays a cardinal role in synthesising the neurotransmitter, 'norepinephrine', which is essential for optimal brain functioning and impacts mood sensations.

    Vitamin C also has an essential role in enhancing the body's immune function, which can be hindered by scarcity of nutrition.

    A highly effective antioxidant is Vitamin C. Even in small traces, vitamin C helps safeguard various essential molecules in your body, like proteins, carbohydrates, lipids and nucleic acids (RNA and DNA), from damage by free radicals. During typical metabolism, free radical damage will be produced due to contact with various toxins and air pollutants, that as smoking.

    It has also been proved that vitamin C can also restore other antioxidants such as vitamin E.

    • It helps safeguard important cell constituents from the damage which is caused by free radicals.
    • It helps improve the rate of collagen assists and the formation of the normal functioning of our blood vessels, bones, skin, cartilage, gums, and teeth.
    • It further helps increase the rate of absorption of non-heme iron (found in plant-based foods).
    • It also regulates the standard operation of our nervous system.
    • Vitamin C also proves instrumental in bolstering your body's natural immunity.
    • It also helps in preserving the routine functions of your immune system both after and before an intense physical workout.
    • It also helps in the redevelopment process of the abridged form of vitamin E.
    •  It also helps in curtailing fatigue and tiredness levels in the body.

    Understanding the importance of Vitamin C in our lives, we must include Vitamin C in our everyday diet to ensure the proper functioning of our body and enjoy healthy, disease-free living.

    ALSO READ: Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Milind Soman shares the health benefits of pull-ups on Instagram; check it out sur

    Milind Soman shares the health benefits of pull-ups on Instagram; check it out

    Daily Horoscope for December 4 2022 Pisces Cancer Taurus Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 4, 2022: Superb day for Pisces, Cancer; be careful Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for December 4 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 4, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Gajar ka halwa to Chikki, try out these lip-smacking desserts this winter sur

    Gajar ka halwa to Chikki, try out these lip-smacking desserts this winter

    Can sweat cause hair fall? Find out here sur

    Can sweat cause hair fall? Find out here

    Recent Stories

    Milind Soman shares the health benefits of pull-ups on Instagram; check it out sur

    Milind Soman shares the health benefits of pull-ups on Instagram; check it out

    football qatar world cup 2022 Messi Alvarez magic enthralls fans as Argentina see off Australia to set up Netherlands quarterfinals snt

    Messi, Alvarez magic enthralls fans as Argentina see off Australia to set up Dutch QF clash at World Cup 2022

    football qatar 2022 Messi fans overjoyed as Argentine creates history in 1000th game surpasses Maradona World Cup goals tally snt

    Messi fans overjoyed as Argentine creates history in 1000th game; surpasses Maradona's World Cup goals tally

    Daily Horoscope for December 4 2022 Pisces Cancer Taurus Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 4, 2022: Superb day for Pisces, Cancer; be careful Taurus

    football Peter Drury for Messi 1000th game excites fans as Argentina Australia battle for Qatar World Cup 2022 quarterfinals berth snt

    Peter Drury for Messi's 1000th game excites fans as Argentina and Australia battle for World Cup 2022 QF berth

    Recent Videos

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon