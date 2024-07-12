Who was Baba Vanga? Know her SHOCKING predictions for 2025 and when the world will end

Baba Vanga says that while mankind will not be completely destroyed until 5079, the apocalypse will begin in 2025. This prognosis has raised concerns, mainly due to geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

As the future is unpredictable, everyone is eager to discover what awaits them. Many people claim to foretell the future using various methods, but the accuracy of their predictions is constantly called into doubt. Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian clairvoyant known for her precognitive talents, is back in the spotlight after making a frightening prediction for the next year.

According to reports, her followers and the general public are concerned about her most recent forecasts, which suggest that the world will end in 2025.

According to a timetable of her prophecies published in Outlook, humanity will not be destroyed entirely until 5079, although the apocalypse will likely begin around 2025. Furthermore, Baba Vanga warned that a battle in Europe will endanger the continent's population by 2025.

This forecast has prompted worries, particularly given the current international tensions and wars.

2025: Conflict in Europe will wipe out the continent's inhabitants.

2028: Humans are predicted to begin studying Venus as an energy source.

2033: The polar ice caps will melt, causing sea levels to rise dramatically worldwide.

2076: Communism will spread over the world.

In 2130, humans will establish contact with aliens.

A drought will wreak havoc on most of the planet in 2170.

3005: Earth will go to war with a civilisation on Mars.

3797: Humans will be compelled to depart Earth since it will no longer be suited for life.

5079: The world will end.

While some of Baba Vanga's prior prophecies, such as Princess Diana's death and the 9/11 attacks, are cited as evidence of her alleged accuracy, many people remain suspicious because of a lack of good documentation during her lifetime. Baba Vanga was born in 1911 and lost her sight in a storm when she was 12. However, it is believed that she acquired the capacity to foretell the future.

Baba Vanga claimed that artificial intelligence would conquer the globe by 2024. On the other hand, the emergence of quantum computing will destabilise the banking, healthcare, and cybersecurity sectors. Furthermore, this year, record-breaking temperatures, wildfires, droughts, threats to marine life, and other environmental challenges are expected.

