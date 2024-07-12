Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who was Baba Vanga? Know her SHOCKING predictions for 2025 and when the world will end

    Baba Vanga says that while mankind will not be completely destroyed until 5079, the apocalypse will begin in 2025. This prognosis has raised concerns, mainly due to geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

    Who was Baba Vanga? Know her SHOCKING predictions for 2025 and when the world will end RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    As the future is unpredictable, everyone is eager to discover what awaits them. Many people claim to foretell the future using various methods, but the accuracy of their predictions is constantly called into doubt. Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian clairvoyant known for her precognitive talents, is back in the spotlight after making a frightening prediction for the next year.

    According to reports, her followers and the general public are concerned about her most recent forecasts, which suggest that the world will end in 2025.

    Who was Baba Vanga? Know her SHOCKING predictions for 2025 and when the world will end RBA

    According to a timetable of her prophecies published in Outlook, humanity will not be destroyed entirely until 5079, although the apocalypse will likely begin around 2025. Furthermore, Baba Vanga warned that a battle in Europe will endanger the continent's population by 2025.

    This forecast has prompted worries, particularly given the current international tensions and wars.

    Who was Baba Vanga? Know her SHOCKING predictions for 2025 and when the world will end RBA

    • 2025: Conflict in Europe will wipe out the continent's inhabitants.
    • 2028: Humans are predicted to begin studying Venus as an energy source.
    • 2033: The polar ice caps will melt, causing sea levels to rise dramatically worldwide.
    • 2076: Communism will spread over the world.
    • In 2130, humans will establish contact with aliens.
    • A drought will wreak havoc on most of the planet in 2170.
    • 3005: Earth will go to war with a civilisation on Mars.
    • 3797: Humans will be compelled to depart Earth since it will no longer be suited for life.
    • 5079: The world will end.

    While some of Baba Vanga's prior prophecies, such as Princess Diana's death and the 9/11 attacks, are cited as evidence of her alleged accuracy, many people remain suspicious because of a lack of good documentation during her lifetime. Baba Vanga was born in 1911 and lost her sight in a storm when she was 12. However, it is believed that she acquired the capacity to foretell the future.

    Baba Vanga claimed that artificial intelligence would conquer the globe by 2024. On the other hand, the emergence of quantum computing will destabilise the banking, healthcare, and cybersecurity sectors. Furthermore, this year, record-breaking temperatures, wildfires, droughts, threats to marine life, and other environmental challenges are expected.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 1:35 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai Woman spends Rs 2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog, netizens react; video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Mumbai: Woman spends Rs 2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog, netizens react; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Lights camera, honeymoon: Couple's wedding night video sparks social media outrage (WATCH) AJR

    Lights, camera, honeymoon: Couple's wedding night video sparks social media outrage (WATCH)

    Who is Salama Mohamed? UAE influencer talks about her divorce from Khalid Al Ameri and more RBA

    Who is Salama Mohamed? UAE influencer talks about her divorce from Khalid Al Ameri and more

    Did you know sleeping late can ruin your mental health vkp

    Did you know sleeping late can ruin your mental health?

    Abscessed tooth in children: Lifestyle factors, causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention RBA

    Abscessed tooth in children: Lifestyle factors, causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention

    Recent Stories

    Delhi world's 2nd most populated city, soon to be 1st; Mumbai and Kolkata among fastest growing AJR

    Delhi world's 2nd most populated city, soon to be 1st; Mumbai and Kolkata among fastest growing

    Car care: 5 tips to increase resale value of your vehicle gcw

    Car care: 5 tips to increase resale value of your vehicle

    Anant Ambani, Radhika wedding: Know baraat, varmala timings RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika wedding: Know baraat, varmala timings

    Arvind Kejriwal gets bail: A look at his net worth, assets luxurious lifestyle and more gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal gets bail: A look at his net worth, assets and more

    'New chapter of development...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes first cargo ship at Vizhinjam port anr

    'New chapter of development...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes first cargo ship at Vizhinjam port

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon