Who is 14 Year old 'Princess of Slum', Maleesha Kharwa? Know here

Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman, who later started a Go Fund Me website for Maleesha, first came to know about her in 2020. Maleesha, also referred to as the "Princess of Slum," has recently secured an appearance on the cover of Forest Essentials' latest campaign, a social project aimed at encouraging young minds. Kharwa has more than 225k Instagram followers and has participated in a number of local, national, and international modelling projects.

Maleesha entered Forest Essentials' store last month and was greeted by an array of posters featuring her ad images. "Her face lit up with pure delight, to see her dreams in front of her in sight," they had written as the caption for the photo. Maleesha's tale serves as an excellent example that dreams can come true. #BecauseYourDreamsMatter.” The viral video obtained more than 4 lakh likes and 5 million views.

The creator and chief managing director of Forest Essentials, Mira Kulkarni said in an interview with Vogue India that, "Through our Yuvati line, we are not only supporting Maleesha's goals, but also contributing to Project Paathshala to empower young brains. While Maleesha is the spokesperson for this effort, Forest Essentials is focusing on the idea of having dreams."

According to a number of media sources, Maleesha has even landed two Hollywood projects. She also said, "I want to be a model, but education will always come first for me." She calls Forest Essentials her "biggest job till date." Maleesha most recently appeared in the short film "Live Your Fairytale" by Arsala Qureishi and Jas Sagu which featured non-actors. In this short film, five slum youngsters were depicted who were dining in a restaurant for the first time. Maleesha remarked on the project: "I am quite satisfied with where I am right now. Sometimes people will recognise me because of social media when they see me elsewhere. They genuinely say they are fans, which makes me quite happy and proud. My life has transformed and it's a dream come true for me.”

