Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Where to find 'Best Quality of Life'? Top 10 nations revealed

    Free education to children is provided while the government also provides access to Universal Healthcare and Social Services. Life expectancy is at 81.75 years in Canada which is also one of the highest.

    Where to find 'Best Quality of Life': Top 10 nations revealed AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 7:08 PM IST

    Quality of life is a fundamental aspect that shapes societies and nations in the contemporary world. It serves as a crucial barometer for assessing a nation's progress and development. In response, world leaders and governments are placing growing emphasis on enhancing the quality of life for their citizens.

    This emphasis on quality of life is further underscored by global migration patterns, particularly in regions like the Global South. People from various corners of the world are increasingly seeking improved healthcare, education, and economic stability to enhance their overall quality of life. As individuals and families look for opportunities to migrate, these essential factors often top their priority list.

    Who is Melanie Joly? The 'Queen of Controversy' now handling Canada's foreign affairs

    Here's a list of top 10 countries for Best Quality of Life

    As per the World Report's findings, the list of the top 10 countries offering the best quality of life comprises Sweden, Norway, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand. These countries have consistently excelled in various critical metrics that collectively contribute to a high quality of life.

    The report assesses several essential factors, including economic stability, affordability of housing, income equality, social and political stability, family-friendliness, safety, the quality of healthcare systems, and the effectiveness of education systems. These metrics collectively provide a comprehensive overview of the overall quality of life in each of these nations.

     

    Irish tourist causes Rs 16 lakh in damages to historic lion statue in Brussels; video goes viral - WATCH

    Sweden is first on the list for exceptional records in terms of Quality of life. Sweden’s government provides free education and healthcare to its citizens and residents. According to CNBC, parents or guardians are eligible for parental leave of 16 months upon the birth of a baby. It is the same for the parents who wish to adopt a baby.

    Norway comes second in the list for Best Quality of Life. It is because Norway has a life expectancy rate of 82.75 years. Norway has a strong and sustainable economy and it is also not overcrowded due to an efficient skill-based migration policy. The social security schemes provided in the country are said to be one of the best in the world.

    Canada has a vibrant culture of welcoming migrants, be it their society or the government. The North American country also has one of the highest number of different ethnic communities. People from all over the world look to migrate to Canada for better economic opportunities, and quality of living.

    Tragedy strikes suburban Chicago as couple, two children and 3 dogs found fatally shot; check details

    Free education to children is provided while the government also provides access to Universal Healthcare and Social Services. Life expectancy is at 81.75 years in Canada which is also one of the highest.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 7:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cheesecake to shortcake: 7 desserts that can be made with Strawberry ATG EAI

    Cheesecake to shortcake: 7 desserts that can be made with Strawberry

    National Butterscotch Pudding Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Butterscotch Pudding Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    Prasad preservation: How to store and share Ganesh Chaturthi blessings snt eai

    Prasad preservation: How to store and share Ganesh Chaturthi blessings

    Kanyakumari: Where land meets sea in a spectacular union; History, Cuisines and more rkn eai

    Kanyakumari: Where land meets sea in a spectacular union; History, Cuisines and more

    Shantiniketan s UNESCO recognition: 7 activities for an enriching visit ATG

    Shantiniketan's UNESCO recognition: 7 activities for an enriching visit

    Recent Stories

    Who is Melanie Joly? The 'Queen of Controversy' now handling Canada's foreign affairs AJR

    Who is Melanie Joly? The 'Queen of Controversy' now handling Canada's foreign affairs

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Manish Malhotra's ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Manish Malhotra's

    Women Reservation Bill sets stage for 'empowerment vs betrayal' battle ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election AJR

    Women's Reservation Bill sets stage for 'empowerment vs betrayal' battle ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election

    Cricket Happy Birthday Akash Chopra: 7 famous quotes by the former Indian opener osf

    Happy Birthday Akash Chopra: 7 quotes by the former Indian opener

    Israel PM tours Tesla factory with Elon Musk; takes ride in yet-to-be launched 'Cybertruck' - WATCH snt

    Israel PM tours Tesla factory with Elon Musk; takes ride in yet-to-be launched 'Cybertruck' - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon