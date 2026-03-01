5 Colorful Leaf Plants That Thrive in Low Light Apartments
5 Low Light Plants For Apartments: Check out this list of beautiful plants that thrive in low sunlight. These are perfect for apartments and flats, giving your home a fresh and stunning look.
15
Image Credit : pinterest
Aglaonema: The Perfect Pink and Green Plant for Low-Light Homes
This beautiful plant thrives in low light and small pots. Water it 2-4 times a week, but avoid overwatering to keep it healthy and vibrant in your apartment.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : pinterest
Brighten Your Space with Colorful Caladiums
Grown from bulbs, Caladiums come in various stunning varieties. They need a wide pot and minimal water, flourishing with just 2-3 hours of gentle daily sunlight.
35
Image Credit : pinterest
Croton: A Splash of Yellow, Red, and Green for Your Indoor Garden
Known for its multi-colored leaves, the Croton plant needs about 2 hours of sun. It loves moisture, so water it daily and prune regularly to maintain a bushy shape.
45
Image Credit : INSTAGRAM
Coleus: Velvety, Colorful Leaves for Shady Spots
An affordable and easy-to-grow plant, Coleus is perfect for low-light conditions. Grow it from cuttings and protect it from harsh sun to enjoy its vibrant foliage.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Add a Pop of Color with the Pink Syngonium Variety
For a lush and colorful garden, the pink Syngonium is an excellent choice. It thrives in small pots with gentle morning sun and needs water only when the soil is dry.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos