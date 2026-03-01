- Home
Sunday means full-on rest! Every office-goer eagerly waits for the weekend. But did you know this Sunday chutti wasn't always a thing? Let's dive into the real story behind our favourite day of the week.
Workers' life under British rule
The Sunday holiday wasn't always there. The British officially declared it a weekly holiday on June 10, 1890. Before this, workers in British India had it tough. They had to work all seven days a week, especially in the mills of Bombay (now Mumbai). With long hours and no rest, their situation was terrible, and they started demanding a day off.
Narayan Lokhande's long fight
The man who led this fight was Narayan Lokhande, often called the father of India's labour movement. Between 1881 and 1884, he organised protests for workers' rights. He united about 10,000 workers and submitted petitions to the British government. After a tough struggle that lasted for nearly 7 years, the British finally gave in. On June 10, 1890, they declared Sunday a holiday, marking a huge win for workers' rights.
So, why was Sunday chosen?
There were two main reasons for picking Sunday. First, the British officers were Christians, and for them, Sunday was a day for prayer and going to church. Second, Narayan Lokhande pointed out that even in Indian tradition, Sunday holds importance as it's dedicated to the Sun God. He argued it was the perfect day for workers to rest and worship.
The global history of Sunday off
But the idea of a Sunday holiday didn't start in India. Its history goes way back. In the Roman Empire, Emperor Constantine the Great first declared Sunday an official day of rest in AD 321. This practice then spread across Europe and eventually reached India through the British.
Sunday's importance today
Today, most countries around the world observe Sunday as a weekly holiday. In India, government offices, schools, and most private companies remain closed. This tradition, which started with a workers' struggle, is now a part of every Indian's life. So, behind every relaxing Sunday, there's a history of hard-won rights.
