- Home
- Lifestyle
- Step-by-Step Guide to Making Hotel-Style Instant Idlis at Home-Soft, Fluffy in Just 15 Minutes
Step-by-Step Guide to Making Hotel-Style Instant Idlis at Home-Soft, Fluffy in Just 15 Minutes
Who doesn't love idlis, right? But the whole process of soaking rice, grinding dal, and waiting for the batter to ferment is a real headache. For working folks or bachelors, it's almost impossible. But don't worry, we've got a solution!
15
Image Credit : Getty
Make this powder at home
This homemade powder is a lifesaver for busy people, bachelors, and even frequent travellers. Unlike store-bought mixes that may have chemicals, this one is made with rice, urad dal, and poha. You can store it for months!
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : instagram
Ingredients needed
Here are the ingredients: 4 cups of Idli rice, 1 cup of Urad dal, ½ cup of Poha (flattened rice), 1 teaspoon of Methi (fenugreek) seeds, and rock salt to taste.
35
Image Credit : social media
Method to make the mix
First, heat a pan and dry roast the urad dal and methi seeds until they turn light golden and smell amazing. In the same pan, lightly heat the idli rice (make sure the colour doesn't change!). Then, roast the poha until it's crisp. Let everything cool down completely, then grind it all into a fine powder in a mixer. For extra soft idlis, you can sieve the powder. Finally, mix in the salt and store it in an air-tight container. It will stay fresh for months.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Method to make idli
To make the batter, take the required amount of powder in a bowl. Add half a cup of sour curd and enough water to get the right idli batter consistency. Now, just let this mixture rest for 15 minutes.
55
Image Credit : gemini ai and pinterest
Hotel-style idli ready
Right before you steam, add half a teaspoon of cooking soda and give it a quick mix. Immediately pour the batter into idli plates and steam for 10-12 minutes. Your hot, hotel-style idlis are ready to be served!
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos