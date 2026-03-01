When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Astrologers Explain The Correct Date
Holi ki date ko lekar is baar bahut confusion hai. Kuch experts bol rahe hain ki Holi 3 March ko hai, jabki doosre keh rahe hain ki 4 March ko manana shastron ke hisaab se sahi hai.
What is the correct date for Holi 2026?
Hindu festivals often have date confusion because of how tithis are calculated. The same scene is happening with Holi (Dhulandi) in 2026. Some panchang calendars say March 3, others say March 4. This has left everyone confused. Even astrologers don't have one single answer. Let's find out the right date for Holi in 2026.
Lunar eclipse on March 3rd
We spoke to Ujjain's astrologer, Pt. Nalin Sharma, about the correct Holi date. He said a lunar eclipse will happen on March 3. This eclipse will be visible in India. In cities where people can see the eclipse, they will celebrate Holi on March 4. But in cities where the eclipse is not visible, people can celebrate Holi on March 3.
Sutak will be observed across the country
Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Manish Sharma says that the sutak period for the March 3 lunar eclipse will be observed everywhere. This applies even to cities in India where the eclipse isn't visible. That's why it's very important to take advice from local scholars. Because of this, some places will play Holi on March 3, and others on March 4.
Best to play Holi on March 4th
According to Kashi's astrologer Pt. Ganesh Mishra, the lunar eclipse on March 3 will be seen across the country. So, he says we should not celebrate Holi on that day at all. The shastras prohibit it. Religious texts state that no festival should be celebrated during the sutak period. Therefore, celebrating Holi on March 4 will be the best option.
What is the correct date for Holi 2026?
As per religious and astrology texts, people celebrate Holi on the Pratipada tithi of Chaitra month's Krishna Paksha. This time, the tithi starts at 5:07 PM on Tuesday, March 3, and ends at 4:49 PM on Wednesday, March 4. Since the sunrise during the Chaitra Pratipada tithi happens on March 4, Holi should be celebrated on this day. It's still a good idea to discuss this with local scholars.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is taken from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.
