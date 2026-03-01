As per religious and astrology texts, people celebrate Holi on the Pratipada tithi of Chaitra month's Krishna Paksha. This time, the tithi starts at 5:07 PM on Tuesday, March 3, and ends at 4:49 PM on Wednesday, March 4. Since the sunrise during the Chaitra Pratipada tithi happens on March 4, Holi should be celebrated on this day. It's still a good idea to discuss this with local scholars.



Disclaimer

The information in this article is taken from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.